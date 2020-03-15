The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 15
Tweets of the day
This team man. McGary takes it all the way with the nice finish, and then Spike does this 😂 pic.twitter.com/9ziibUAwww— Wolverine Corner (@WolverineCorner) March 14, 2020
Donovan Peoples-Jones one-hand at Michigan's impromptu Pro Day😳— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 14, 2020
(Via @JordanStrack) pic.twitter.com/4wt9DItv4s
Michigan CB Lavert Hill hasn't missed a tackle since 2018.— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 14, 2020
Just five his entire career. pic.twitter.com/3xpaEKoXXh
Here’s a question I’ve been thinking about. Anyone have any thoughts? pic.twitter.com/L0P0AJ3RJ0— Wolverine Corner (@WolverineCorner) March 14, 2020
To all the seniors: Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qWCwF5SX3b— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 14, 2020
Juwan Howard. https://t.co/uRtmUhLplc— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) March 14, 2020
BREAKING: Michigan WR Nico Collins has tested POSITIVE for being the best WR in the big ten pic.twitter.com/UqjBxnq4E6— 〽️ichigan Nation (@MichiganFB23) March 14, 2020
〽️〽️〽️〽️ https://t.co/3JHGmQaSsN— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) March 15, 2020
March 14, 2020
Uncertain times require drastic measures. I find myself doing things I never, ever do. Today, I am planning to go for a walk. How does this work? Do you just walk to a random place and then turn around and walk back? Please advise.— Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) March 14, 2020
Pitino walking back into college basketball during an international pandemic just seems to make sense.— Dylan Burkhardt (@umhoops) March 14, 2020
Happy Pi Day! We are so grateful to all of our research mentors who are part of our UROP research project pie! 🍕 UROP is still accepting summer research project proposals. https://t.co/gmHgSj9yrE#GoBlue #PiDay2020 #Michigan #Undergradaute #Research #mentor pic.twitter.com/ey3HQkosG6— UROP UMICH (@UROPumich) March 14, 2020
For over a decade, a team of U-M researchers helped develop tools being used aboard the recently launched Solar Orbiter, which will offer researchers a new view of the sun’s poles and help track our nearest star’s active regions. https://t.co/LLHSK9eTQu pic.twitter.com/MvUbxn2u7m— University of Michigan (@UMich) March 14, 2020
A U-M disease ecologist was recently named one of 15 scientists awarded five-year grants from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation last week to study symbiosis in aquatic systems. #URecord https://t.co/UU0nx5a7ME pic.twitter.com/UO8cQMYHJ0— University of Michigan (@UMich) March 14, 2020
.@UMichStudents in need of counseling or mental health services are encouraged to contact CAPS.— University of Michigan (@UMich) March 14, 2020
For updates on CAPS services, visit: https://t.co/0KQtHn0Zso
And for tips on managing stress and coping strategies related to #COVID19, visit: https://t.co/1tBE5MdVls pic.twitter.com/HKrBsMvMY5
Proper #COVIDー19 response: Let’s read. Bought these for a reason. @Johnubacon @Gladwell @CharlesCMann @Wilco pic.twitter.com/dmmD1czDPF— James Woods (@jhwoods) March 14, 2020
Extremely excited to announce that I am continuing my academic and athletic career at The University of Michigan!!!〽️#goblue pic.twitter.com/76fZm55hMU— 🎴Brendin Yatooma🎴 (@Brendin_Yatooma) March 14, 2020
---
