The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 15

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Uncertain times require drastic measures. I find myself doing things I never, ever do. Today, I am planning to go for a walk. How does this work? Do you just walk to a random place and then turn around and walk back? Please advise."
— Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News on Twitter Saturday afternoon

Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Intel on Rivals250 DT Victory Vaka

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 14

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Intriguing Chicago WR/TE Landon Morris Talks Michigan

• Chris Peterson, GBMWolverine: Michigan Basketball: 4 Takeaways From the Wolverines 2019-20 Season

• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: Michigan Adds Former Player Under Harbaugh as Defensive Analyst

