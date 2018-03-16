Ticker
March 16, 2018 basketball

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 16

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Xwlucjhruxvubarl2dqc
Junior forward Moe Wagner was not stellar in last night's win over Montana, only scoring five points on 2-6 shooting.

U-M on TV

What: Michigan women's swimming and diving at the NCAA Championships (in Columbus, Ohio)

When: 9:00 a.m.

Channel: ESPNU


What: Michigan wrestling at the NCAA Championships (in Cleveland, Ohio)

When: 11:00 a.m.

Channel: ESPN/ESPNU


What: Northern Colorado vs. Michigan (in Waco, Tex.)

Sport: Women's basketball

When: 5:00 p.m.

Channel: ESPN2

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

"Congrats to the @umichbball 2-time defending Big Ten Tournament Champs for surviving a selection committee that sent them to Kansas to face a quality, upset-minded Montana team in a game that tipped off at 10:30pm in their body clocks!"
— NFL Network analyst and U-M alum Rich Eisen on Twitter after Michigan's 61-47 win over Montana

Headlines

Question of the day

• Prior to last night, when's the last time Michigan held a team to 47 points or fewer in an NCAA tournament game?

---

