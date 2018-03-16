Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
U-M on TV
What: Michigan women's swimming and diving at the NCAA Championships (in Columbus, Ohio)
When: 9:00 a.m.
Channel: ESPNU
What: Michigan wrestling at the NCAA Championships (in Cleveland, Ohio)
When: 11:00 a.m.
Channel: ESPN/ESPNU
What: Northern Colorado vs. Michigan (in Waco, Tex.)
Sport: Women's basketball
When: 5:00 p.m.
Channel: ESPN2
Tweet of the day
WIN!!!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 16, 2018
SURVIVE AND ADVANCE!! #GoBlue | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Ftpa4crar1
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Instant Recap: U-M Overcomes Slow Start, Beats Montana
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Expected Visitors List — Elite Junior day
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Spring Preview: Running Backs
• Evan Petzold, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 5-Star CB Derek Stingley has U-M OV Locked in
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Trente Jones Felt the Love at U-M
Question of the day
• Prior to last night, when's the last time Michigan held a team to 47 points or fewer in an NCAA tournament game?
