Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-16 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 16

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Uozpvmmfpscwo1cp65rx
Michigan moved on to face Minnesota Saturday afternoon.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day:

"We took care of the unremarkable things that make you a remarkable team tonight""
— John Beilein on win over Iowa

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Instant Recap: Wolverines Destroy Iowa, 74-53

• Chris Balas, Videos: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Talks Victory Over Iowa

• Brandon Brown, Austin Fox and Andrew Hussey, Videos: Departing Wolverines Discuss Pro Day Workouts And NFL Futures

• Austin Fox, Rashan Gary Reiterates Today Why He Is The Best Player In This Year's Draft

• Andrew Hussey, Karan Higdon Said He Didn't Play In Bowl Game Due To Injury

• Chris Balas, Michigan Football: Wolverines’ Tight Ends Will Find Their Roles This Spring

• Austin Fox, Speight Talks Gattis, New Offense & 'Handcuffs Coming Off' Of Patterson

• The Wolverine Staff, INSIDE THE FORT: March 15

• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan rediscovers its offense in rout of Iowa, but will it last?

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}