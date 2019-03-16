The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 16
Tweets of the Day:
FINAL: Michigan 74, Iowa 53.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 16, 2019
Michigan owns a Big Ten Tournament record with nine straight wins, while five Wolverines reach double figures and two record double-doubles.#GoBlue x #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/zcMdxMFZRt
The longest winning streak in #B1GTourney history officially belongs to @umichbball.#MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/yAcdggMObK— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 16, 2019
Hail to the Victors! 〽️ @umichbball #B1GTourney x @YahooSports pic.twitter.com/dIgkko5gG3— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 16, 2019
Five Michigan players scored between 10 and 15 points in tonight's win over Iowa.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 16, 2019
The Team.
Minnesota next on Saturday. CBS.
He's the best in the business because of lines like this one he just delivered to @TheAndyKatz.@umichbball will continue to try to do the unremarkable things vs. Minnesota on Saturday.#B1GTourney x #MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/a6zPIry23U— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 16, 2019
1 vs. 4 | 3 vs. 7— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 16, 2019
Semifinal Saturday should be fun.#MarchOnBTN x @SoFi pic.twitter.com/7aFtyCiOeX
But we’re not done yet. #GoBlue x #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/MBf7S1pJyq— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 16, 2019
HAIL!#GoBlue x #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/KJ7oIdkGTx— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 16, 2019
Junior @JonTeske recorded his eighth career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while adding two blocks to his stat line tonight.#GoBlue x #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/qpnYCtSw4e— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 16, 2019
Junior @Xaviersimpson3 notched his 6th game this season with 10-or-more assists and his fourth career double-double with 10 points and 11 assists.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 16, 2019
Simpson was 4-for-4 from the field and 2-for-2 from long-range.#GoBlue x #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/nqbacgdaBw
In all five Wolverines reached double figures:@_iggy_braz: 15 points@isaiah__02 : 13 points@JonTeske : 12 points— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 16, 2019
JP: 11 points@Xaviersimpson3 : 10 points#GoBlue x #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/98s3AX51XK
Michigan will improve to 12-0 in its first game of the Big Ten Tournament under John Beilein.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) March 16, 2019
"We've still never lost a #B1GTourney game." - @Xaviersimpson3 & Jordan Poole, probably— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 16, 2019
#MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/fa2GKa9eBQ
M O O D#GoBlue x #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/9Cf3Dfiyqe— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 16, 2019
These guys are looking NFL Ready! #GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/wVfXdBiL4X— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 15, 2019
40-yard on 🔒#ProBlue x #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Ru5Z1pV7gR— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 15, 2019
Zach Gentry upping his reps from the Combine! 💪😤#ProBlue x #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/mogRQ7JktW— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 15, 2019
Great showing for all our guys at Pro Day today! #ProBlue x #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wayldLZxqv— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 15, 2019
A couple of our top performers from Pro Day workouts earlier!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 15, 2019
Check out the results » https://t.co/60DaTPgwce#ProBlue x #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/G3QDD29oSg
It's a @RashanAGary takeover at @UMichFootball's Pro Day!— NFL (@NFL) March 15, 2019
Head over to our Instagram story for more! pic.twitter.com/gJ1KFYxPlf
Despite the rain and a lightning delay, Tommy Henry pitched @umichbaseball to a, 5-1 home-opener victory over Manhattan yesterday. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tCTdmkwtFL— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 15, 2019
WIN!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 15, 2019
Blomgren: 5-for-5, 5 RBI
Brewer: 3 H, 2 HR, 7 RBI
Franklin 3 H, 3 RBI#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HukSdN5VTz
Defense is getting after it in position drills. #ProBlue x #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/RBENLGae5m— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 15, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Instant Recap: Wolverines Destroy Iowa, 74-53
• Chris Balas, Videos: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Talks Victory Over Iowa
• Brandon Brown, Austin Fox and Andrew Hussey, Videos: Departing Wolverines Discuss Pro Day Workouts And NFL Futures
• Austin Fox, Rashan Gary Reiterates Today Why He Is The Best Player In This Year's Draft
• Andrew Hussey, Karan Higdon Said He Didn't Play In Bowl Game Due To Injury
• Chris Balas, Michigan Football: Wolverines’ Tight Ends Will Find Their Roles This Spring
• Austin Fox, Speight Talks Gattis, New Offense & 'Handcuffs Coming Off' Of Patterson
• The Wolverine Staff, INSIDE THE FORT: March 15
• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan rediscovers its offense in rout of Iowa, but will it last?
---
