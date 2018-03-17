Ticker
football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 17

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan picked up a commitment from Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch four-star quarterback Cade McNamara on Friday night.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

U-M on TV

What: Michigan wrestling at NCAA Championships (Cleveland, Ohio)

When: 11:00 a.m.

Channel: ESPNU/ESPN2


What: Houston vs. Michigan

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 9:40 p.m.

Channel: TBS

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

"I can imagine he’s [Michigan sophomore point guard Zavier Simpson] a good defender. You see how quick he is, low to the ground. He has all the characteristics of a good defender, and he’s probably pretty smart since he plays the point guard position in the Big Ten. I can imagine he’s a good defender, but I kind of view everyone the same. I don’t care if you’re a good defender or not. Good defense … better offense."
— Houston fifth-year senior Rob Gray

Headlines

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Cade McNamara Goes Blue

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Houston's Rob Gray: 'I Don't Care if You're a Good Defender or not'

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Must-Watch Video: Roommates Duncan Robinson, Zavier Simpson Back and Forth

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting Notebook: A Little Extra Info

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Scouting Report: Undersized Houston Capable of Giving Michigan Trouble

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting Video: Cade McNamara Highlights

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

• Associated Press: Thome, Flaherty Help Michigan Beat Northern Colorado 75-61

• Mike Peticca, Plain Dealer: Michigan's Domenic Abounader Earns All-American at NCAA Wrestling Championships

Question of the day

• How many second half points did Michigan allow to Tennessee in the first round of the 2011 NCAA tournament?

---

