The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 17
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
Final from Chicago. Our thoughts are with everyone back in Ann Arbor. pic.twitter.com/wdFSg3U4tH— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 16, 2019
A championship is on the line tomorrow. #BeatState #GoBlue x #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/YZIRoBulyX— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 17, 2019
We are headed to the Big Ten Tournament Championship game for the third straight season after winning our 10th straight Big Ten Tournament game today!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 17, 2019
What a highlight reel we put together 👇 pic.twitter.com/npGZ1TvR5C
Put it on the board, @Xaviersimpson3.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 16, 2019
Next stop: Championship Sunday #B1GTourney x @YahooSports pic.twitter.com/4F14GL6Hox
We had to update the graphic, following another @umichbball win.#B1GTourney x #MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/j504tbIzn7— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 16, 2019
Here's a jaw-dropping stat:@Xaviersimpson3 has 20 assists and one turnover in @umichbball's first two #B1GTourney games.#MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/bwBhWoaYh6— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 16, 2019
"We've got to be the hungrier team. We've got to be the team that hunts."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 16, 2019
- @_iggy_braz chatted with @JessSettlesHoop about how @umichbball can turn the tables on MSU Sunday.#B1GTourney x #MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/Xe0rtbHfjs
.@1CMatthews comes back, team looks great. Coincidence? We think not.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 17, 2019
He joined @JessSettlesHoop after @umichbball's win over Minnesota.#B1GTourney x #MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/qJcYZtDmnM
Getting Iggy with it. 💪🔥 @_iggy_braz #B1GTourney x @YahooSports pic.twitter.com/k7011eU9kx— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 16, 2019
John Beilein gets it. Fantastic, competitive rivalry is great for everyone! pic.twitter.com/wMT8QMyCRH— Jamie Edmonds (@Jamie_Edmonds) March 16, 2019
One more HAIL to go. #GoBlue x #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/J31pBABdnA— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 17, 2019
.@_iggy_braz scoring buckets and making birthdays special! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/12bTMBwcX7— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 17, 2019
Developed at Michigan… 📈@_Dbush11 x @RashanAGary #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/nYPp4ftAsp— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 16, 2019
Although it won't be completed until Sunday, Jordan Brewer is in the midst of another nice game vs. @JaspersBaseball. Some nice plays & his 2nd grand slam HR of the weekend. Series so far: 6-for-13, 3 HR, 12 RBI, 1 SB #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/e7YRFE5pjL— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 16, 2019
DIG! DIG! DIG! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/vWPux72pwN— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 16, 2019
Tomorrow is KATIE ALEXANDER DAY! Join us at Alumni Field for a 1pm doubleheader vs Kent State and help us celebrate #17. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fn08MaVpzG— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) March 16, 2019
The Team. #goblue pic.twitter.com/f5EULGq6nv— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 16, 2019
MICHIGAN WINS!— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) March 16, 2019
The Wolverines are now 10-0 and secured double-digit victories for the first time in the history of the program!!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/LReAU6jvBN
Victors!!! We earn an 8-7 win over No. 7 Pacific. Seven straight wins. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Z3KBDLbmAq— Michigan Water Polo (@UMichWaterPolo) March 16, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: An Extermination, And One More Shot
• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Showdown For A Banner
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Instant Recap: Wolverines Thrash Gophers, Will Face MSU
• Austin Fox, Gentry Pleased With New 40-Time At Pro Day, Talks Decision To Leave Early
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Postgame Video- Beilein, Wolverines On Win Over Gophers
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Memphis RB Jabari Small Talks U-M Offer
• Chris Balas, Must-See Video: Livers, Poole Argue Over Who's The Better Shooter
• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: Michigan gets its wish, draws Michigan State for Big Ten Tournament title
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook