Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-17 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 17

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Vkopiejrstvusbwugjnk
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day:

"They beat us twice this year — on our home court, at their place. They’re a tough team, so we’ve got to come out hitting"
— Isiah Livers on MSU

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: An Extermination, And One More Shot

• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Showdown For A Banner

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Instant Recap: Wolverines Thrash Gophers, Will Face MSU

• Austin Fox, Gentry Pleased With New 40-Time At Pro Day, Talks Decision To Leave Early

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Postgame Video- Beilein, Wolverines On Win Over Gophers

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Memphis RB Jabari Small Talks U-M Offer

• Chris Balas, Must-See Video: Livers, Poole Argue Over Who's The Better Shooter

• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: Michigan gets its wish, draws Michigan State for Big Ten Tournament title

---

{{ article.author_name }}