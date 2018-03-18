Ticker
March 18

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 18

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

AP Photos

U-M on TV

What: Michigan vs. Baylor (in Waco, Tex.)

Sport: Women's basketball

When: 8:30 p.m.

Channel: ESPN2

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I've been hitting shots like that all the time in practice, so I feel like it's only right to hit one in March."
— Michigan freshman guard Jordan Poole

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Sweet Again: Poole's Game-Winning Three at the Buzzer Beats Houston

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: Jordan Poole Talks Game Winner

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: Jordan Poole Buzzer Beater Sends U-M to Sweet Sixteen

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Madness Arrives in Wichita

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Cade McNamara has a lot of Strengths, not Many Weaknesses

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Paul Tyson can see Himself at U-M

---

