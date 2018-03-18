Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
U-M on TV
What: Michigan vs. Baylor (in Waco, Tex.)
Sport: Women's basketball
When: 8:30 p.m.
Channel: ESPN2
Tweets of the day
Jordan Poole may have an overdose of swag, but @JohnBeilein is pretty swaggy, too.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 18, 2018
The @umichbball head man reacted to the madness Saturday night: pic.twitter.com/iCyZD2pq8B
MARCH IS THE GREATEST THING TO EVER HAPPEN EVER. pic.twitter.com/OHjBa375Xg— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2018
"He has an overdose of swag!"@umichbball head coach John Beilein on Jordan Poole hitting the game-winner to send the Wolverines to the #Sweet16!#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/uYU1qTagu1— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 18, 2018
HOW SWEET IT IS!!!!!!!#GoBlue | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/otqcqoDsVA— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 18, 2018
A hero’s welcome in the locker room 🙌— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2018
(via @umichbball) pic.twitter.com/ulxgn2Exu4
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Sweet Again: Poole's Game-Winning Three at the Buzzer Beats Houston
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: Jordan Poole Talks Game Winner
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: Jordan Poole Buzzer Beater Sends U-M to Sweet Sixteen
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Madness Arrives in Wichita
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Cade McNamara has a lot of Strengths, not Many Weaknesses
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Paul Tyson can see Himself at U-M
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.
• Like us on Facebook