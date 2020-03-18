News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-18 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 18

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"When Tom arrived in New England as an unheralded, sixth-round pick, no one could have imagined the fairytale story that would be written, the records that would be broken or the joy he would bring to an entire region. He leaves 20 years later as the winningest quarterback in NFL history with six Super Bowl victories, nine AFC titles and 17 division championships. He has been an exemplary teammate and leader. There simply will never be another Tom Brady. I now look forward to the day we can bring him back home to New England to celebrate his Patriots career, his endless achievements and his legacy as the greatest of all time. I love him very much."
— Patriots owner Robert Kraft on former Michigan and Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Tom Brady Moving On From New England Patriots

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Howard, U-M Outshining The Rest Of The Big Ten On The '20 Recruiting Trail

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: NBA And NHL Suspend Seasons, How Michigan Players Are Faring

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan A Top School For Rivals100 RB

Isaiah Hole, Wolverines Wire: Chad Henne Re-Signs, Signs 2-Year Deal With Chiefs

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}