The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 18
Tweets of the day
BREAKING: Tom Brady has an agreement in principle to join the Buccaneers. The deal is roughly $30M per year. (via @Rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/sW217u2PvF— NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2020
The end of an era.— NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2020
Counting down @TomBrady’s Top 🔟 moments in a @Patriots uniform. (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/k4jXHFHALx
FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020
LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020
End of an era.@TomBrady | @Patriots pic.twitter.com/jywr9vYxtL— NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2020
From @nflnetwork: As the world waits, Tom Brady mulls his decision. pic.twitter.com/bqnnYRX46B— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020
I’m talking to sources with both the Bucs and Chargers and they continue to tell me they have no idea what Tom Brady is going to do. These two teams are watching Tom Brady slow play this with the rest of us.— Dianna (@diannaESPN) March 17, 2020
Reminder that places like @HitTheSpot86 Mr. Spot's, Maize and Blue Deli and Brown Jug @BrownJugA2, some of my Ann Arbor favorites, are still open for carry out and/or delivery. Please support them and other local businesses, if you can. Great people and great food.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) March 17, 2020
20 years.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 17, 2020
6 championships.
A lifetime of memories.
Thank you, Tom. pic.twitter.com/exQPrweT5h
🐐🐐 Well done but he’s not done yet! #ProBlue〽️ https://t.co/RcisUAFcOu— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) March 17, 2020
“I tried to represent us always in the best and most honorable way...”— Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) March 17, 2020
Class personified https://t.co/q6NuPPAmc2
All of Michigan is proud of @TomBrady and that he is one of ours. https://t.co/Njrc7wYLIT— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) March 17, 2020
Thinking a lot about our four seniors today. Each a selfless contributor, silent worker and leader, and dedicated teammate. Exceptional character. I look forward to watching their future success unfold! #ThankYou #ForeverGoBlue pic.twitter.com/D8EdS7vnUr— Sean Bormet (@Sean_Bormet) March 18, 2020
2 years ago today. One of my very favorite sports memories during a very special year. I could watch this over & over. And today I have! 🤷🏼♀️#quarantinedbehavior— Amy Yaklich (@mrsamyyak) March 17, 2020
pic.twitter.com/Yd8ojMxITx
Two years ago today: Jordan Poole’s game-winner that sparked a magical run— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 17, 2020
〽️🏀pic.twitter.com/sbgWG2XYWN
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Tom Brady Moving On From New England Patriots
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Howard, U-M Outshining The Rest Of The Big Ten On The '20 Recruiting Trail
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: NBA And NHL Suspend Seasons, How Michigan Players Are Faring
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan A Top School For Rivals100 RB
• Isaiah Hole, Wolverines Wire: Chad Henne Re-Signs, Signs 2-Year Deal With Chiefs
