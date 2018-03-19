Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-19 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 19

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan will face Texas A&M in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday night.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

"Just make 'em. I'd split a couple, actually all my free throws this tournament so far, and I just knew I had to go out there and help my team, just clear my mind and not think about it and just shoot it."
— Michigan sophomore center Jon Teske on his crucial free throws late in the Houston victory

Headlines

Michigan Basketball: Get to Know Texas A&M

Michigan Basketball: More Postgame Video: Matthews, Robinson and More

Unsung Hero: Jon Teske's big Free Throws, Defense Help U-M Advance

Michigan Football: 2018 Signee Cameron McGrone Recruits at Junior day Event

Brayden Wood Recaps U-M Visit, Talks Carlo Kemp

Michigan Hockey Selected as No. 2 Seed in NCAA Tournament

Second Half Baylor Surge Ends Michigan's NCAA run

Question of the day

• What is Michigan's biggest of margin of victory ever in an NCAA tournament game? Who was it against and what year?

You may enter your response here.

---

