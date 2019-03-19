Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 19

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Josh Gattis enters his first season as Michigan offensive coordinator.
Brandon Brown

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"I don't know if it's that big of a philosophical switch and to Josh's credit, he's done a phenomenal job of coming in and looking at our personnel and what we did well with the run and pass game and protections and making it cohesive with his system"
— Jim Harbaugh on Josh Gattis

Headlines: 

• Andrew Hussey, Josh Gattis Will Bring Tempo To Michigan Football's Offense

• Austin Fox, News & Views: Harbaugh Talks New Offense, Reveals Position Changes, More

• Austin Fox, A Closer Look At U-M's National Statistics Heading Into The NCAA Tournament

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Mich. OL Josh Priebe Set For U-M Visit

• Austin Fox, Video: Harbaugh Talks Start Of Spring Ball, Injuries, Josh Gattis And More

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Tommy Brockermeyer Recaps U-M Visit

• Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying About Michigan Basketball Post-Big Ten Tournament

• Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Football: Defensive End Reuben Jones To Transfer

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Basketball Moves Up To No. 8 In AP Poll

• Austin Fox, Michigan, Oregon To Square Off Next Year In Ann Arbor, 2020 In Eugene

• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh: Christian Turner 'a rising player'

{{ article.author_name }}