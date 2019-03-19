The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 19
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
Feels good to be back.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 18, 2019
Practice 1️⃣#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/mqs1ICsopp
“NCAA March Madness Confidential” returns with behind-the-scenes coverage of seven NCAA Tournament teams— March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 18, 2019
Full release: https://t.co/BH74hRwwIv pic.twitter.com/IZNh7QpJE1
Rolling into the NCAA Tournament ranked No. 8 in the AP and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll.#GoBlue x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/vvbHP7KVch— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 18, 2019
.@umichbball’s Ignas Brazdeikis was getting ready for the big dance, when he noticed an envelope... pic.twitter.com/DGDMbROWPU— March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 18, 2019
Following its weekend sweep, Michigan remains ranked 23rd in the latest @BaseballAmerica top-25 poll #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bPz4MM9W81— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 18, 2019
Michigan reappears in the https://t.co/8s6owudOh6 top-25 rankings this week. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/CRpB5dIgAq— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 18, 2019
Highlights: 23rd-ranked Michigan completed its 4-game sweep of Manhattan Sunday with an impressive combination of hitting & defense #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/1N7bpB6vyb— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 18, 2019
More work to do.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 18, 2019
But this team is ready. #GoBlue x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ZL57TvEFRG
Great start to Spring 2019 pic.twitter.com/3IYHDb7a6V— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) March 18, 2019
And just like that we are back in action… 🔥#GoBlue x #SpringBall pic.twitter.com/UrcLvgZ102— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 18, 2019
Which was better - Jordan's catch or The Flow? #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Rj6iJkPFkI— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 18, 2019
Here's your FIRST LOOK at the #FinalFour court! pic.twitter.com/Ye0zhYv56s— NCAA Final Four (@FinalFour) March 18, 2019
B1G's best draw, according to @BTNJonCrispin? @umichbball.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 18, 2019
"I like Michigan. I really like what they can do to defend, and I like what we've seen over the past couple games, in terms of the emergence of the offense." #MarchMadness x #MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/CTFbv2ZMSL
We are dancing AGAIN! #goblue #NCAAW pic.twitter.com/04SvAgpb11— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 18, 2019
8⃣,— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 18, 2019
- Most of any conference
- Most in @B1GMBBall history
🙌#MarchMadness x #MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/Lpvkfwq0Kn
Michigan selected as the No. 8 seed in the Albany Region of the 2019 #ncaaW Tournament and will play No. 9 Kansas State on Friday, March 22 at 2PM ET in Louisville, KY. Catch live coverage of the matchup on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/5JoDe6Fkfe— Big Ten Women's Hoops (@B1Gwbball) March 18, 2019
Six student-athletes named to @bigten all-conference teams, including five on the 1st team. #GoBlue https://t.co/3vdM57tUcb pic.twitter.com/BCibH9FCoj— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) March 18, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Andrew Hussey, Josh Gattis Will Bring Tempo To Michigan Football's Offense
• Austin Fox, News & Views: Harbaugh Talks New Offense, Reveals Position Changes, More
• Austin Fox, A Closer Look At U-M's National Statistics Heading Into The NCAA Tournament
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Mich. OL Josh Priebe Set For U-M Visit
• Austin Fox, Video: Harbaugh Talks Start Of Spring Ball, Injuries, Josh Gattis And More
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Tommy Brockermeyer Recaps U-M Visit
• Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying About Michigan Basketball Post-Big Ten Tournament
• Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Football: Defensive End Reuben Jones To Transfer
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Basketball Moves Up To No. 8 In AP Poll
• Austin Fox, Michigan, Oregon To Square Off Next Year In Ann Arbor, 2020 In Eugene
• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh: Christian Turner 'a rising player'
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook