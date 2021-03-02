 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 2
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-02 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 2

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan On TV

Sport: Men's Basketball vs. Illinois

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"Ben Mason is the best pure fullback in the draft."
— ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr.
Headlines Of The Day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Illinois' Brad Underwood – ‘No Big Ten Championship Means Much’

Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Previewing A Huge Week For Michigan Basketball, More

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: U-M Rises To No. 2 In Today's Top 25, Narrows The Voting Margin On Gonzaga

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Listen: Clayton Sayfie Previews Michigan-Illinois With Orange & Blue News

Seth Davis, The Athletic: Michigan to the top: The Wolverines are Seth Davis’ new No. 1 team in his top 25

---

