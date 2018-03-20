Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
History. #GoBlue | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/sTAtWpc642— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 19, 2018
Last season, he learned under @DerrickWalton10.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 19, 2018
These days, he's orchestrating another @umichbball postseason run.
Relive @BTNJourney's feature on @Xaviersimpson3. pic.twitter.com/QQiUhROCdq
How SWEET it is…— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 19, 2018
Go behind the scenes from Wichita with an inside look at our First and Second Round games.
VISUAL GALLERY » https://t.co/nfLfy2iG9U#GoBlue | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/On2kYABtCN
Times in the #Sweet16 since 2013:— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 19, 2018
4 - Michigan, Duke, Arizona, Kansas, Wisconsin, Kentucky and Gonzaga.
No team has more in that span. #GoBlue | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/OTi3Abo4d8
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Johns, DeJulius Second, Third in Mr. Basketball Voting
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Zavier Simpson's Defense Crucial During Winning Streak
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Spring Preview: Offensive Guard/Center
• Evan Petzold, TheWolverine: Shane Morris to Throw at Michigan Pro Day on March 23
• Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: QB Cade McNamara Breaks Down Michigan Pledge
• John Taylor, NBC Sports: Transferring Michigan WR Maurice Ways Lands at Cal
Question of the day
• What is Michigan's record all-time in the Sweet Sixteen? It has played 14 games.
