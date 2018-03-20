Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 20

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan will face Texas A&M in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday night at 7:37.

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"It's [freshman guard Jordan Poole's game-winning three against Houston on Saturday] literally a moment Michigan fans will remember for the rest of their lives."
— Big Ten Network host Mike Hall on Monday night's episode of B1G Basketball & Beyond

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Johns, DeJulius Second, Third in Mr. Basketball Voting

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Zavier Simpson's Defense Crucial During Winning Streak

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Spring Preview: Offensive Guard/Center

• Evan Petzold, TheWolverine: Shane Morris to Throw at Michigan Pro Day on March 23

• Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: QB Cade McNamara Breaks Down Michigan Pledge

• John Taylor, NBC Sports: Transferring Michigan WR Maurice Ways Lands at Cal

Question of the day

• What is Michigan's record all-time in the Sweet Sixteen? It has played 14 games.

{{ article.author_name }}