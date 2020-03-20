The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 20
Tweets of the day
TB ➡ TB— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 19, 2020
Tom Brady is reportedly heading to the @Buccaneers.
Don't forget where it all started. Before he was TB12 for the @Patriots, Tom Brady was TB10 for @UMichFootball: pic.twitter.com/7pVooxDYiX
We're All One Team Against COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/I186upIhTg— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 19, 2020
Top remaining uncommitted prospects in 2020:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 20, 2020
Jalen Green
Ziaire Williams
Greg Brown
Josh Christopher
Roy Roundtree Named Wide Receiver Coach https://t.co/oeNYllDR2s— GVSU Football (@gvsufootball) March 19, 2020
Excited to have Coach Roundtree join our staff! His playing and coaching experience brings immediate leadership to our WR Room. ⚓️⬆️ https://t.co/Sr9tfstvGa— Matt Mitchell (@CoachMitchGVSU) March 19, 2020
“Plays win games, but Fundamentals win Plays” - Time to do Work!! The #Crew will miss you it’s your time now! 👏🏽 https://t.co/mkUFH534Gl— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) March 19, 2020
Two big things to keep an eye out for in terms of Coronavirus' impact on college basketball:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 19, 2020
1. More transfers committing without taking official visits
2. More underclassmen returning to school due to the uncertainty surrounding the NBA Draft
Since word surfaced that Tom Brady is expected to land in Tampa, an unexpected high number of players have reached out to the Buccaneers to let them know they want to join the former Patriots’ QB there, per league sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020
There's no #MarchMadness today, meaning the next best thing is watching simulations of what might have been. Famed bracketologist @ESPNLunardi declares himself "mildly interested"! (via @AndrewMentock) https://t.co/CsXUGKTiLk— Daniel Malloy (@DanielPMalloy) March 19, 2020
Lockwood Signs with Vancouver— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 19, 2020
Read >> https://t.co/vp1tJFS8ir#ProBlue pic.twitter.com/lZXInCRPzz
Truly blessed to say that I have received an offer from the University of Michigan #GoBlue @UMichFootball @BillBankGreene @McNamaraRivals @CoachMcCray9 pic.twitter.com/ysF3TsvenA— CJ Hicks♛✞ (@iamc1hicks) March 19, 2020
Blessed to Receive an Offer from The University of Michigan! @Coach_Gattis @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/xpkaOIJ34s— JJ JONES (@jjjones_5) March 19, 2020
As a part of my girls “school day” they have creative time...today they wanted to direct/film/edit a video. We thought there would be no better one to recreate...really proud of how they pulled it together!— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) March 19, 2020
For your enjoyment (and likely my pain)
The (Home School) Substitute 🤓 pic.twitter.com/ozKXUi6UVH
U-M will continue operations that are critical to its core missions of education, research, and patient care, while adjusting other functions — e.g. building access, non-critical lab research — as it addresses the #COVID19 impact. https://t.co/Sf6aMz1mHG #URecord pic.twitter.com/FVfyFVDwB6— University of Michigan (@UMich) March 19, 2020
As the situation surrounding #COVID19 continues to evolve, we are working to provide the U-M community with the most up-to-date information on how the coronavirus is impacting campus and how you can stay safe and healthy at https://t.co/GhUCm0fzW3 pic.twitter.com/J7PWjXJM3G— University of Michigan (@UMich) March 19, 2020
The TP plug came through 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JZ3bMkj6ku— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 19, 2020
U-M alum Al Worden, an astronaut who was part of the all-Wolverine Apollo 15 mission to the moon, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 88. https://t.co/K02FrRrzVj— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) March 19, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayon Sayfie, TheWolverine: Roy Roundtree Named GVSU WR Coach
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Hunter Dickinson, Terrance Williams end HS Careers on a High Note
• TheWolverine Staff: Thursday Chat: Talking 5-Star Josh Christopher, Michigan Football and More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan QB Commit J.J. McCarthy Recaps Latest Trip to Ann Arbor
• Kristy McNeil, MGoBlue: Lockwood Signs With Vancouver Canucks
