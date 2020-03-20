News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 20

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Since word surfaced that Tom Brady is expected to land in Tampa, an unexpected high number of players have reached out to the Buccaneers to let them know they want to join the former Patriots’ QB there, per league sources."
— ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter on Twitter Thursday morning

Top Headlines

• Clayon Sayfie, TheWolverine: Roy Roundtree Named GVSU WR Coach

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Hunter Dickinson, Terrance Williams end HS Careers on a High Note

• TheWolverine Staff: Thursday Chat: Talking 5-Star Josh Christopher, Michigan Football and More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan QB Commit J.J. McCarthy Recaps Latest Trip to Ann Arbor

• Kristy McNeil, MGoBlue: Lockwood Signs With Vancouver Canucks

---

