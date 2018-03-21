Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 21

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan faces Texas A&M at 7:37 Thursday night in the Sweet Sixteen.

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"It very well could have been us that was home. Once we won the Big Ten championship, I think we were appreciative of any position we were in, any seed. We wanted to win another championship, and we did … now we want to win another. All 16 teams in this right now appreciate the opportunity, and all believe they can win. Somebody is going to win four in a row. Why not us? We practice hard, do the right things, kids are dedicated … they deserve this just as much as any other team. They have to believe they do deserve it and go get it."
— Michigan head coach John Beilein on Tuesday afternoon

Headlines

Question of the day

• How many points and rebounds did Mitch McGary average in the 2013 NCAA tournament?

---

{{ article.author_name }}