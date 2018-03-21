"It very well could have been us that was home. Once we won the Big Ten championship, I think we were appreciative of any position we were in, any seed. We wanted to win another championship, and we did … now we want to win another. All 16 teams in this right now appreciate the opportunity, and all believe they can win. Somebody is going to win four in a row. Why not us? We practice hard, do the right things, kids are dedicated … they deserve this just as much as any other team. They have to believe they do deserve it and go get it."

— Michigan head coach John Beilein on Tuesday afternoon