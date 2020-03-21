The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 21
Tweets of the day
One of the best to ever put on the @umichbball jersey 〽️👏— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 20, 2020
Thanks for all the memories, @Xaviersimpson3! pic.twitter.com/OZNCBdzION
R32/S16 Region - R1:— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 20, 2020
(3) - Jordan Poole's buzzer-beater for @umichbball over Houston in 2018
vs.
(14) - @KStateMBB & @XavierMBB's 2OT thriller in 2010
Pick the best #MarchMadnessMoments in each matchup poll!
Stuck & Bored at home?— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 21, 2020
Turn on @ESPN right now!
The Fab 🖐🏻 documentary is on!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/qpQaNFhQ7E
It's Friday. And it's........— Due# (@JDue51) March 20, 2020
TOUCHDOWN MANNINGHAM. MICHIGAN WINS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!https://t.co/G1vV9yljyW
A no-trade clause...— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2020
A no tag clause...
Brady is planning to play two years in Tampa and leave open the option of continuing his NFL career.... pic.twitter.com/XFX9l5Ozgt
LET’S GO, @TomBrady.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 20, 2020
Q: Which of the rings do you like the best?
“The next one.”pic.twitter.com/DujuSSC75q
All in ✍️ #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/F0sZAZ08w4— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020
Hey @BarstoolBigCat I’m streaming NCAA March Madness 2005 on ps2 to my friends while we draft our DraftKings League of Legends contest at 2am... this is normal right? pic.twitter.com/e6XokuD2zF— Jesse TheIen (@thelen2jd) March 21, 2020
March 21, 2020 Happy Birthday John Henderson - https://t.co/MZgg8KMIpj pic.twitter.com/o6ayIgLGqS— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) March 21, 2020
AGTG.... 🖤— Deion Colzie (@almightydeion_) March 20, 2020
University of Michigan has offered 💙 #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/c6HReBaYlL
Raw emotions expressed through the voices of our student-athletes during these tough times in sports and the world... #GoBlue | #UnitedAsOne— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 20, 2020
[1/4] pic.twitter.com/mZrFoQgJd2
DPSS staff have come together to serve in roles different than their usual functions to ensure the safety of visitors and hospital staff at @UMichMedicine and prevent the spread of #COVID19 during these uncertain times. Learn more: https://t.co/T1fZeljOW7— U-M DPSS (@umichdpss) March 20, 2020
It’s the ULTIMATE session of wrestling. Sold-out arena, deafening crowd. Nothing matches the energy and excitement of it — SEMIFINALS and the BLOODROUND! #GoBlue #NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/U7uVM8pyfk— Sean Bormet (@Sean_Bormet) March 20, 2020
Sad it’s over and happy that it happened. #goblue #UnitedAsOne pic.twitter.com/j5lUIkzsjr— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 20, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan's Return Trip to Oregon Will be Next Year on Nov. 14
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Another Grad Transfer Lists U-M Interest
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Basketball Recruiting — Josh Christopher Hints a Decision is Near, More
• John Borton, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Ready for Some Football (Changes)?
• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Most Coaches Feel Seniors Should not be Granted Extra Year
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook