March 22, 2018

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 22

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan is making its fourth Sweet Sixteen appearance in the last six years.

U-M on TV

What: Texas A&M vs. Michigan

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 7:37 p.m.

Channel: TBS

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"If anybody would have told me in September, October you're going to win 30 games, I would have said you obviously haven't seen us practice yet. We were a long way from winning any games."
— Michigan head coach John Beilein

Headlines

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball, Sweet 16 Video: Beilein, Players Speak at the Podium

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball, Sweet 16 Video: U-M Practices at Staples Center

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Scouting Report: Texas A&M's Size, Length to Test Michigan's Stout Defense

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Will Harrod has U-M on top After Visit

• John Borton, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Some Defense Rumbles

• Evan Petzold, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: DE Bryce Mostella Calls U-M 'Dream School'

• John Baldoni, Contributor to Forbes.com: Michigan's John Beilein: Coach the Whole Person, not Just the Player

Question of the day

• What are the most points Michigan has ever scored in an NCAA tournament game? What was the year and who was it against?

