U-M on TV
What: Texas A&M vs. Michigan
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 7:37 p.m.
Channel: TBS
Tweets of the day
We’re here for a purpose.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 22, 2018
We’re chasing our dream. 🙌#GoBlue | #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/sw1uek76L5
77 (!!!) Michigan student-athletes (from Winter sports) earned recognition for their work in the classroom.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 22, 2018
RELEASE » https://t.co/cMsx5mMt8Y#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jyCMihPIbA
The #Sweet16 Squad. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5qaxTLDxab— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 21, 2018
Had a great time at the U of M this week #GoBlue @Coach_SMoore @CoachGMattison @khicks71467 @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/3wVan9Pcye— Marcus Hicks (@harcus_micks) March 21, 2018
Headlines
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball, Sweet 16 Video: Beilein, Players Speak at the Podium
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball, Sweet 16 Video: U-M Practices at Staples Center
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Scouting Report: Texas A&M's Size, Length to Test Michigan's Stout Defense
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Will Harrod has U-M on top After Visit
• John Borton, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Some Defense Rumbles
• Evan Petzold, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: DE Bryce Mostella Calls U-M 'Dream School'
• John Baldoni, Contributor to Forbes.com: Michigan's John Beilein: Coach the Whole Person, not Just the Player
