U-M on TV
What: Michigan at Iowa
Sport: Softball
When: 6:00 p.m.
Channel: BTN
What: Michigan at Northwestern
Sport: Women's lacrosse
When: 8:00 p.m.
Channel: BTN
Tweets of the day
HAIL TO THE VICTORS!!!! #GoBlue | #Elite8 pic.twitter.com/miXF45wF6V— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 23, 2018
MOVING ON!@theprophet_5 x @D_Bo20 #GoBlue | #Elite8 pic.twitter.com/Eirca1sJop— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 23, 2018
“This [Michigan] brand travels so well. It feels like a home game. Pretty special thing; something that’s really special.” - @moritz_weasley #GoBlue | #Elite8 〽️ pic.twitter.com/XWWKrNWrBf— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 23, 2018
Wolverines leave no doubt! 〽️— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 23, 2018
(3) Michigan rolls (7) Texas A&M 99-72 and advances to the #Elite8! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/cySzi56ke3
For the third time since 2013, Michigan is ELITE. pic.twitter.com/4LVZTpxwQh— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 23, 2018
ELITE. #GoBlue | #Elite8 pic.twitter.com/IMJ7DaF1kp— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 23, 2018
NEXT STOP: ELITE EIGHT!!!!! #GoBlue | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/5MfOkuWYvH— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 23, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Elite Michigan Pounds Texas A&M, 99-72, to Advance to Round of Eight
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Postgame Video: John Beilein, Billy Kennedy and Players at the Podium
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Elite in Every way
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Box Score: Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine.com: Michigan Football: Mo Hurst Cleared to Resume Football Activities
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: By the Numbers: U-M has Been Dominant in Sweet Sixteen
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Charles Turner Readies Himself for Visit
Question of the day
• Prior to last night, when was the last time Michigan had scored 99 or more points in an NCAA tournament game?
---
