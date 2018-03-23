Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-23 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 23

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Lriaketq8xlezv32fef0
Michigan will make its third trip to the Elite Eight under John Beilein.
AP Images

U-M on TV

What: Michigan at Iowa

Sport: Softball

When: 6:00 p.m.

Channel: BTN



What: Michigan at Northwestern

Sport: Women's lacrosse

When: 8:00 p.m.

Channel: BTN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"We’re on a business trip. We still have business to take care of."
— Senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman after the 99-72 blowout of Texas A&M

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Elite Michigan Pounds Texas A&M, 99-72, to Advance to Round of Eight

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Postgame Video: John Beilein, Billy Kennedy and Players at the Podium

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Elite in Every way

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Box Score: Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine.com: Michigan Football: Mo Hurst Cleared to Resume Football Activities

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: By the Numbers: U-M has Been Dominant in Sweet Sixteen

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Charles Turner Readies Himself for Visit

Question of the day

• Prior to last night, when was the last time Michigan had scored 99 or more points in an NCAA tournament game?

You may enter your responses here.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}