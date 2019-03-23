Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-23 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 23

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Michigan faces Florida Saturday.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

" We don’t huddle ever, but we still have a big pro style emphasis and one of the things about speed in space is, we’re still going to have a mindset that we are an attacking offense, but we’re also a physical offense."
— Josh Gattis

Headlines

• Andrew Hussey, New Coordinator Josh Gattis: 'This Was An Opportunity I Truly Believed In'

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: One Down, And Plenty Of Relief

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football: Ben McDaniels Talks Quarterback Battle

• Chris Balas, Montana Coach: Michigan's Defense Was The Difference'

• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: New Chapter, Another Chance

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Video: Beilein, Players Talk Florida, More

• Austin Fox, Charles Matthews Looks Like Old Self In 22-Point, 10-Rebound Performance

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2021 ATH TreVeyon Henderson Recaps U-M Offer

Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Noah Nelson Recaps U-M Visit

• Chris Balas, Michigan Football: Ben St. Juste Medically Retires From Football

• Andrew Hussey, By The Numbers: Michigan Basketball's Victory Over Montana

• Austin Fox, Beilein Holds Some Unique NCAA Tournament Achievements At Michigan

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Videos: Josh Gattis, Ben McDaniels, Players Talk Offense

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball ITF EXTRA: On The Wolverines Entering The Round of 32

• Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying About Michigan Basketball After Montana Victory

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact - Giovanni El-Hadi To U-M

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Must-See Video: Haynes & 'Poodle' Poole

• Jeff Seidel, Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball can get to Final Four. Here are 16 reasons why

---

