The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 23
Tweets of the day
Speaking of Jake Rudock, I love this picture on podium after 41-7 ‘16 Citrus win over Florida. Little Jack Harbaugh shot on stage & swiped Jake’s Citrus Bowl Chmpns hat along with the mic. Jake inscribed it to me, “Little Jack taking over.” Jim and I both got these from Jake. https://t.co/HpU4h6HZf7 pic.twitter.com/fNmFEPMIUj— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) March 22, 2020
One last push, we’ve got this 🗣 GO VOTE! https://t.co/nGvLwfZ6HA— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) March 23, 2020
Year 1... pic.twitter.com/dW6lVNuS2v— Dirty30 (@daxhill5) March 22, 2020
Woah pic.twitter.com/LnpnJA1uYx— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 22, 2020
Here we go. Hoping for a good game pic.twitter.com/WCVqNLn9uO— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 22, 2020
The voice of college football https://t.co/JpbL8OXbMB— Jamie Morris (@JMorris23) March 23, 2020
Life as we know it is put on hold. Students are gone. There are no practices and no events. @MikeBottom and @UMCoachHutch talk about the ending of their seasons and the unique approach to their student-athletes.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 22, 2020
“This is about humanity.” #GoBlue | #UnitedAsOne pic.twitter.com/ulnGVy2WFq
Reply with a random Michigan basketball player from the last ten years.— Wolverine Corner (@WolverineCorner) March 23, 2020
I’ll start. Evan Smotrycz pic.twitter.com/gNHgAMJHMV
No one got added this year, but...— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 22, 2020
RT if your team has ever won an NCAA title! 🔥🙌 pic.twitter.com/8v1iQTqf8R
From 1991-2012, @umichhockey made a #NCAAHockey best 2️⃣2️⃣ consecutive Tournament Appearances. pic.twitter.com/XASlI1Kt9B— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 22, 2020
The most tournament appearances in #NCAAHockey history:— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 22, 2020
3️⃣7️⃣ – @umichhockey
3️⃣7️⃣ – @GopherHockey
3️⃣6️⃣ – @TerrierHockey
3️⃣5️⃣ – @BCHockey pic.twitter.com/CxxANtOQ1u
March 23, 2020 Happy Birthday Shawn Miller - https://t.co/L7T8bHl64h pic.twitter.com/sSdHLCCbPL— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) March 23, 2020
Tom Brady had only one request for the Bucs after he signed 📱 pic.twitter.com/Jrynh6dzIf— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 22, 2020
Quarantine now so football doesn’t get cancelled later— Taylor (@tmnabb) March 22, 2020
This is ONLY Temporary.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 22, 2020
I really miss sports— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 22, 2020
The mission of the University is to protect everyone in the community.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 22, 2020
We sat down with our Darryl Conway, Senior Associate AD and Chief Health & Welfare Officer, to chat about the impact of COVID-19.
This is bigger than Michigan. This is bigger than sports. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/LRsxZWTth8
Keeping #Team20 together even though we are spread throughout the 🌎 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TaLiiwqiFY— Michigan Water Polo (@UMichWaterPolo) March 22, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan a top School for key Recruiting Targets
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Checks in at 15th in Latest Preseason Rankings
• John Borton, TheWolverine: 2020 Football Analysis: Wide Receivers
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rising 2023 Georgia DB Terrance Love Talks Michigan Offer
• Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald, Rivals.com: Rivals Roundtable: Grad-Transfers, Traditional Transfers and Seniors
---
