TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 23

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 23
Tweets Of The Day
Did you watch? What a game!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 23, 2021
Need highlights? We have them ... roll the 📽
Win over LSU send Wolverines to Sweet 16 for fourth straight NCAA!#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MarchMadness#ForCompetitorsOnly pic.twitter.com/I1OLgQGyXJ
LFG!!!!!!! Y’all boys keep it going!!! @umichbball— Charles Matthews (@1CMatthews) March 23, 2021
RT this if you went to a Big Ten school that made it to the #Sweet16. 😏— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) March 23, 2021
March 23, 2021
Same. pic.twitter.com/UbB63NLF7L— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) March 23, 2021
Let’s Go Blue!!!— Ron Bellamy (@19Bellamy) March 23, 2021
Multitasking #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iAyBghiphZ— Matt Weiss (@MattdblU) March 23, 2021
Just got word ...— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 23, 2021
Our Sweet 16 Match-up with Florida State will be Sunday, March 28th at 5 p.m. (CBS) at Banker's Life Fieldhouse!#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MarchMadness#ForCompetitorsOnly pic.twitter.com/6ygZ4zJLov
Attitudes are contagious, Is yours worth catching??! Stay positive and attack the day! #GoBlue 🔵〽️— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) March 22, 2021
Gameday! pic.twitter.com/PSlsMENl3r— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 22, 2021
Round 2 is here!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 22, 2021
🆚: LSU
📍: Indianapolis, Ind.
🏟: Lucas Oil Stadium
🕖: 7:10 p.m.
📊: https://t.co/q6yvxHpEni
📻: https://t.co/GLcz9MnW4X
📺: https://t.co/v7EXM8nXH6#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/IADcvU2XSI
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Brandon Johns Talks Increased Role, Added Confidence That Comes With It
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball, The 3-2-1: Sweet Again
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: 'Aggressive' Eli Brooks (21 Points) Stepped Up When U-M Needed Him Most
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rising 2022 LB Elijah Herring Talks New Michigan Offer
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Will Wade On Michigan: 'They'll Be An Extremely Tough Out For Anybody'
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook