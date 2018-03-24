Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 24

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan will be seeking its second trip to the Final Four under John Beilein (2013 was the other).

U-M on TV

What: Penn State at Michigan

Sport: Men's gymnastics

When: 1:00 p.m.

Channel: BTN


What: Michigan vs. Northeastern

Sport: Ice hockey

When: 4:30 p.m.

Channel: ESPNEWS


What: Florida State vs. Michigan

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 8:49 p.m.

Channel: TBS

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Beasts. I don’t think I’m going out too far on a limb here to say that the way they [U-M basketball] played the other night, they could’ve beaten the Los Angeles Lakers. [It’s] so exciting. Great inspiration too. It looked like we were playing with seven players and they have five. So happy for Coach Beilein and his staff, the team. Onward!"
— Jim Harbaugh, when asked about Michigan basketball's success

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: Beilein Talks FSU, More on and off the Podium

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Harbaugh Speaks After First Spring Practice

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Videos: 7 Wolverines Speak After Pro Day Activities

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Scouting Report: Outside Shooting key for Michigan Against Florida State

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Mo Hurst Sheds Light on Heart Condition at U-M's Pro Day

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Walk-on, Former Manager C.J. Baird's Shining Moment

• Kyle Rowland, Toledo Blade: 3 Things to Watch: Michigan vs. Florida State

---

