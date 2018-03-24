"Beasts. I don’t think I’m going out too far on a limb here to say that the way they [U-M basketball] played the other night, they could’ve beaten the Los Angeles Lakers. [It’s] so exciting. Great inspiration too. It looked like we were playing with seven players and they have five. So happy for Coach Beilein and his staff, the team. Onward!"

— Jim Harbaugh, when asked about Michigan basketball's success