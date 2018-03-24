Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
U-M on TV
What: Penn State at Michigan
Sport: Men's gymnastics
When: 1:00 p.m.
Channel: BTN
What: Michigan vs. Northeastern
Sport: Ice hockey
When: 4:30 p.m.
Channel: ESPNEWS
What: Florida State vs. Michigan
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 8:49 p.m.
Channel: TBS
Tweets of the day
Super Bowl Hero in the (Glick Field) House! From Those Who Stay Will be Champions to Fly Eagles Fly! #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/gBfAuO1CCu— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 23, 2018
Attacking the Day in Ann Arbor! #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/3MItG825ss— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 23, 2018
Thanks to all of the personnel/scouts that came to evaluate the NFL talent at @UMichFootball. #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/k0mxXv4Z4A— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 23, 2018
“It just really shows what March Madness can do for you and what basketball can do for you as a whole.”@baird_cj on the reactions from his bucket last night (including a special one from @JManziel2)#GoBlue | #Elite8〽️ pic.twitter.com/FTT5qPfAml— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 23, 2018
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: Beilein Talks FSU, More on and off the Podium
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Harbaugh Speaks After First Spring Practice
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Videos: 7 Wolverines Speak After Pro Day Activities
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Scouting Report: Outside Shooting key for Michigan Against Florida State
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Mo Hurst Sheds Light on Heart Condition at U-M's Pro Day
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Walk-on, Former Manager C.J. Baird's Shining Moment
• Kyle Rowland, Toledo Blade: 3 Things to Watch: Michigan vs. Florida State
