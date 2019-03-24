The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 24
Tweets of the Day:
SWEET SIXTEEN!!!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 23, 2019
SEE YOU IN CALIFORNIA!!! #GoBlue x #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/2Jk1i38bbv
How sweet it is, we are headed to the Sweet16 again!! pic.twitter.com/mnBJEBpaUc— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 24, 2019
We like to have fun in our locker rooms! #GoBlue x #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/Wi6WlgIKRH— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 24, 2019
For the THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR, Michigan will be in the #Sweet16.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 23, 2019
This is also @JohnBeilein's 5th appearance, most for any Michigan coach. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/B53jQ5cIkU
This is what #MarchMadness is all about! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/eAoQceEnxW— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 23, 2019
"Right now we're going to embrace this win. Hopefully, we can advance to the Elite 8."— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 23, 2019
Zavier Simpson is ready for the next round of #MarchMadness after his near triple-double and @umichbball win! pic.twitter.com/P02Uut94rf
MOVING ON! @babydavis51 #GoBlue x #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/JLl4Kui8ur— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 24, 2019
Isaiah Livers & Michigan boomed their way to the #Sweet16! 〽️#MarchMadness | @umichbball pic.twitter.com/QijWyYK6lJ— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 24, 2019
Jordan Poole led the charge offensively for Michigan with 19pts!#MarchMadness | @umichbball pic.twitter.com/fcYGCmAC0F— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 24, 2019
We are proud to be one of the Last 16 teams standing. #GoBlue x #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/9FFxDoiZHw— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 24, 2019
SHUT THE WATER OFF.— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 23, 2019
That's not a catchphrase, but John Beilein talks about @umichbball's commitment to defense. pic.twitter.com/w0OHapKSeH
Michigan is moving on!@umichbball's performances against Florida and Montana have the whole locker room smiling. pic.twitter.com/5bUNoRTzHJ— March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 24, 2019
Life Lessons with @_iggy_braz continues.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 24, 2019
Today, it’s the Law Of Attraction. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1zDjHPSkfh
How Sweet it is! 〽️— DeAndre Haynes (@CoachDreHaynes) March 24, 2019
So proud of the squad, and the leadership we’re getting from our guys! Cali here we come! #goblue pic.twitter.com/BpYis5c9uU
Incredible appreciation for the job our managers do each and every day to help our program. https://t.co/qDsd7QN5bA— Luke Yaklich (@CoachYak) March 24, 2019
HOW SWEET IT IS!! 🙌#GoBlue x #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/haStijsBly— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 24, 2019
#Sweet16, three consecutive years.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 24, 2019
Thanks, @baird_cj. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Tcexm2PrSf
Coach Gattis and Coach Harbaugh connected right away. @Coach_Gattis can’t be more thankful for @CoachJim4UM. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bVtZQeLIpg— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 23, 2019
6️⃣ in a row and 2️⃣5️⃣ in school history #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/anNm8K5uht— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) March 23, 2019
WIN! No. 23/24-ranked Michigan topples Stetson behind 2⃣ home runs from Jordan Brewer & 1⃣8⃣ total hits. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MG7fhmFtEA— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 24, 2019
FINAL: Michigan 8, Nebraska 0 (6 innings)@UMCoachHutch, @btholl and @CoachBrundage now own 1,000 wins in their 21 seasons together at Michigan!— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) March 23, 2019
Game two coming up in about 25 minutes. pic.twitter.com/FlN98xriBH
Today is a GREAT day to be GREAT. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/QogGO7TOt0— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 23, 2019
ICYMI @umichwbball took down Kansas State in their First Round game yesterday, 84-54!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 23, 2019
Check out the post-game report ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/4lBZ2omoJB
Reading Statistics: •34% of children entering kindergarten lack basic skills needed to learn how to read •63% of 4th graders read below grade level, contributing to 8K students dropping out of high school every day. •37% of students graduate HS at or above reading proficiency. pic.twitter.com/0omceGQN6Y— Maurice Hurst Jr (@mohurstjr) March 23, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Sweet Isn't Satisfying - Wolverines Want More
• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Michigan Is Making Sweet History
• Chris Balas, Michigan Is Sweet Again: Wolverines Handle Florida, 64-49, Advance
•Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Postgame Video: Beilein, Poole And More On Sweet Win
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst Impressed By Giovanni El-Hadi
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Photos, Highlights From Win Over Florida
• Austin Fox, Ben Bredeson Loves What He's Seeing Out Of Josh Gattis' New Offense So Far
• Chris Balas, Former Beilein Player, Current Florida Asst. Darris Nichols Talks U-M
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Mass. WR Eamonn Dennis Talks UM Interest
• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan's John Beilein cements himself as program's G.O.A.T. Here's why
