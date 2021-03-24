TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 24

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 24
Tweets Of The Day
@umichbball @umichwbball— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) March 23, 2021
🤝
making the Sweet 16
There is NO BETTER FEELING.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 24, 2021
Still dancing. #goblue #ncaaw pic.twitter.com/whtw8cbG4q
How sweet it is. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NGqKyx1IYo— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) March 23, 2021
LET'S GO!!!!!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) March 23, 2021
Congrats to @KBA_GoBlue & her squad for reaching the Sweet 16 -- FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER!!!
GO BLUE! pic.twitter.com/NSaoSB7zVk
SWEET 16 BOUND FOR THE FIRST TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SxDaM9H4x4— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) March 23, 2021
"To be finally recognized as a team is the best accolade that I could ever get." - @nazhillmon 〽️🏀pic.twitter.com/MmuryXUJ06— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 24, 2021
“I have to be as calm as can be as a leader. These young men look at me for answers and direction. It’s very beautiful to see the impact that I’m having on their lives.” - @umichbball’s Juwan Howardpic.twitter.com/Vxyn9Obe08— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 24, 2021
Sweet 16 appearances by Big Ten schools over the past four tournaments:— Scott Bell (@sbell021) March 23, 2021
- Michigan: 4
- Michigan State, Illinois, Ohio State, Maryland, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, Minnesota combined: 2
Michigan still the favorite to win the East Region and advance to its third Final Four in the last eight tournaments pic.twitter.com/MOFiz7XZqn— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 23, 2021
The 〽️ichigan Way! #GoBlue https://t.co/7kvIPwqQkF— Kim Barnes Arico (@KBA_GoBlue) March 23, 2021
Michigan men’s basketball, women’s basketball and ice hockey are all in the final 16 in their sports for the first time ever.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 24, 2021
Upcoming schedule:
Hockey — vs. Minn. Duluth Friday (4 p.m. ET)
Women’s Hoops — vs. Baylor Saturday (Time TBA)
Men’s Hoops — vs. FSU Sunday (5 p.m. ET)
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Fab Five Takeaways From Michigan's NCAA Tournament Win Over LSU
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Chaundee Brown’s Time To Shine
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: How Sweet It Is: The Rarity Of 4 Straight Sweet 16s In College Basketball
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: What They're Saying About Michigan's Win Over LSU, Sweet 16 Berth
• Michigan women's basketball player Naz Hillmon, The Player's Tribune: On LeBron, Scoring 50, Pandemic Knitting, and Trying to Win It All at Michigan
