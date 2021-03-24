 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 24
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 24

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

“I know I prayed and dreamed about being on this stage right here. My mom was telling me before the game, you prayed and dreamed of being in the position, so you’ve just got to make it happen now. I feel like I did that, and we did that as a team tonight.”
— Michigan senior guard Chaundee Brown, who scored 21 points in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in a win over LSU Monday
Headlines Of The Day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Fab Five Takeaways From Michigan's NCAA Tournament Win Over LSU

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Chaundee Brown’s Time To Shine

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: How Sweet It Is: The Rarity Of 4 Straight Sweet 16s In College Basketball

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: What They're Saying About Michigan's Win Over LSU, Sweet 16 Berth

Michigan women's basketball player Naz Hillmon, The Player's Tribune: On LeBron, Scoring 50, Pandemic Knitting, and Trying to Win It All at Michigan

