U-M on TV
What: Michigan vs. Boston
Sport: Ice hockey
When: 4:00 p.m.
Channel: ESPN2
Tweets of the day
Michigan makes it official on the bracket! #FinalFour#MarchMadness #GoBluepic.twitter.com/PZSD54ZESk— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 25, 2018
This is what Final Four elation looks like. pic.twitter.com/okEZQWekw6— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 25, 2018
"I love this group. This is incredible."@umichbball's Moe Wagner following the win!#MarchMadness #FinalFour #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MWxA9y0V7Y— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 25, 2018
"We found a way, as always. Very proud of this (@umichbball) team."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 25, 2018
- @moritz_weasley joined @BTNRickPizzo and reacted to the biggest win of his life: pic.twitter.com/NgyIz7cyq5
The CHAMPIONS of the WEST!! #GoBlue | #FinalFour | #HTTV pic.twitter.com/57gxAlM7wV— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 25, 2018
HAIL TO THE VICTORS! FINAL 4 BOUND!— The M Den (@TheMDen) March 25, 2018
NEXT STOP FOR @umichbball : SAN ANTONIO!
SHOP NOW: https://t.co/rduHruDsBj pic.twitter.com/BxsNEiq3CN
FINAL FOUR BOUND!!!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 25, 2018
💦💦💦💦💦💦#GoBlue | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/6eqQN21uTL
WEST. REGION. CHAMPS. #GoBlue | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/D4moIjCypV— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 25, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
---
