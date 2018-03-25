Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-25 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 25

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan is heading to its first Final Four since 2013.
AP Images

U-M on TV

What: Michigan vs. Boston

Sport: Ice hockey

When: 4:00 p.m.

Channel: ESPN2

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"We are Champions of the West. Like our fight song."
— Junior forward Moe Wagner after Michigan's 58-54 win over Florida State

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: Wolverines cut the Nets in L.A.

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Postgame Video: The Trophy Presentation

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Postgame Videos

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Final Four Bound: Michigan Beats Florida State, 58-54

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Beilein, Wagner Bond Continues to Grow

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Hockey: Cooper Marody Sends Wolverines to Regional Final

• Evan Petzold, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: TE Nick Patterson Talks U-M Interest, Older Brother Shea

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Henry Poggi is Glad to Have Pro Day Behind him

• Scott Gleeson, USA Today: Final Four Preview: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Loyola Chicago — Keys to Victory

