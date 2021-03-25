TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 25

"When I left St. John’s, we had just got to the Sweet Sixteen and had a group of players returning, two future WNBA draft picks, because I believed in Michigan. I believed that we could create something special there. They had done it in every other sport. Softball is great, football is great, men’s basketball is great, gymnastics and field hockey. You could go on and on. Every sport there is great except women’s basketball didn’t have that history and tradition. That pulled me there. I left everything I knew on the East Coast. I left my parents and my mom is still crying about her grandbabies being taken from her. I left my family that came to every game, I left my life because I believed in Michigan. I believed that we could do something special here."

— Michigan women's basketball head coach Kim Barnes Arico after the Wolverines advanced to their first-ever Sweet 16 in program history