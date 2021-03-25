 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 25
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-25 06:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 25

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan On TV

Event: Women's volleyball vs. No. 5 Nebraska in Ann Arbor

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"When I left St. John’s, we had just got to the Sweet Sixteen and had a group of players returning, two future WNBA draft picks, because I believed in Michigan. I believed that we could create something special there. They had done it in every other sport. Softball is great, football is great, men’s basketball is great, gymnastics and field hockey. You could go on and on. Every sport there is great except women’s basketball didn’t have that history and tradition. That pulled me there. I left everything I knew on the East Coast. I left my parents and my mom is still crying about her grandbabies being taken from her. I left my family that came to every game, I left my life because I believed in Michigan. I believed that we could do something special here."
— Michigan women's basketball head coach Kim Barnes Arico after the Wolverines advanced to their first-ever Sweet 16 in program history
Headlines Of The Day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Best And Worst From Michigan's Opening Weekend Of The NCAA Tournament

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five Recruits Michigan Should Consider Offering From Pylon Dallas

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard Says He's Here To Stay, Is Making All The Right Moves

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Carlo Kemp Strongly Thought About Coming Back To Michigan For A Sixth Year

Big Ten Conference: Remaining 2020-21 Big Ten Conference Regular Season Competitions to Follow Local Health Guidelines and Restrictions for Attendance

