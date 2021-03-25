TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 25

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 25
Michigan On TV
Event: Women's volleyball vs. No. 5 Nebraska in Ann Arbor
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets Of The Day
.@CarisLeVert hits the dagger three to lead the @Pacers to victory!#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/uRy4K7K9HF— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 25, 2021
You know what happens after the NCAA Tournament right? A tradition like no other ⛳️ ... we have to prep for that too!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 25, 2021
You going to help us out @JKDGolf & @ZachBarlow ?#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MarchMadness#ForCompetitorsOnly pic.twitter.com/dpbqqP2y89
How ‘bout those @umichbball kicks @CarisLeVert is rocking? #GoBlue 〽️🏀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/C0jM1zhrKN— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 25, 2021
.@JuwanHoward 🤝 〽️🏀 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Er6ZVuz3Kb— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 25, 2021
I respect the hell out of how much @benchmason42 knows about - and loves - special teams pic.twitter.com/wmbD9hP24a— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 25, 2021
NEW DESIGN 🚨🚨🚨— kyle delhey (@kyletdelhey) March 25, 2021
university of michigan basketball royalty
made for:// @CampSanderson pic.twitter.com/ckVNqcVYRD
So what happens when Hunter Dickinson takes over the 🎥 & takes his teammates to the Indianapolis Zoo?— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 24, 2021
Stay tuned to find out 🦁🐯🐼🐵🐧#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MarchMadness#ForCompetitorsOnly pic.twitter.com/xQqpSlgp2K
Dear NCAA, you made me do it. #NCAATournament #MSPaint pic.twitter.com/MSsUvhc9cT— Andrew Clay (@AndrewClayTV) March 23, 2021
The Big Ten will allow schools to allow fans into home athletic events, with capacity limits being set by local guidelines.https://t.co/hskBk34hMp— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 24, 2021
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Best And Worst From Michigan's Opening Weekend Of The NCAA Tournament
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five Recruits Michigan Should Consider Offering From Pylon Dallas
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard Says He's Here To Stay, Is Making All The Right Moves
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Carlo Kemp Strongly Thought About Coming Back To Michigan For A Sixth Year
• Big Ten Conference: Remaining 2020-21 Big Ten Conference Regular Season Competitions to Follow Local Health Guidelines and Restrictions for Attendance
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook