Congratulations to all @umichathletics programs achieving at the highest level. Final Four, Frozen Four, B1G Championships for swimming & gymnastics, 8 straight W's for baseball. Warde Manuel deserves to take a deep, long bow. Stellar 2018, Go Blue!

The time has been set. We'll meet Loyola Chicago at 6:09 p.m. ET on Saturday night. #GoBlue | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/oGB2DbXH4y

Final Four ✔️ Frozen Four ✔️ @umichathletics ' unbelievable week continues! https://t.co/sSYns5JShA

Highlights from tonight's 6-3 win over Boston University to advance to the 2018 Frozen Four! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nGGLXnQY14

"It's great to be a Michigan Wolverine!" Catch @ErikBakich 's thoughts on #Team152 and our sweep of MSU. #goblue pic.twitter.com/JSfBIs7F1B

— Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh on Twitter on Sunday evening

