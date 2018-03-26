Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-26 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 26

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Io0zqyaqnzhm4psve3jx
Michigan will take on Loyola-Chicago at 6:09 on Saturday in the Final Four.
AP Images

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Congratulations to all @umichathletics programs achieving at the highest level. Final Four, Frozen Four, B1G Championships for swimming & gymnastics, 8 straight W's for baseball. Warde Manuel deserves to take a deep, long bow. Stellar 2018, Go Blue!"
— Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh on Twitter on Sunday evening

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Postgame Video: Yaklich, Wagner, Matthews and More

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Frozen Four Bound: Michigan Defeats Boston, Wins Northeast Regional

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Thoughts From the West Regional: Revisiting Winston vs. Simpson, More

• Evan Petzold, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 S Jeremiah Josephs Recaps Trip to U-M

• Steve Greenberg, Chicago sun Times: Loyola/Michigan: Five Things to Know About Their Rare 11-vs.-3 Final Four Matchup

• John Powers, Boston Globe: Michigan Beats BU to Reach Frozen Four

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}