Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
Congratulations to all @umichathletics programs achieving at the highest level.— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) March 25, 2018
Final Four, Frozen Four, B1G Championships for swimming & gymnastics, 8 straight W's for baseball.
Warde Manuel deserves to take a deep, long bow. Stellar 2018, Go Blue!
The time has been set.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 25, 2018
We'll meet Loyola Chicago at 6:09 p.m. ET on Saturday night. #GoBlue | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/oGB2DbXH4y
MOVING ON. Way to go, @umichhockey!!#GoBlue | #FrozenFour pic.twitter.com/fJJy6ft0jK— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 26, 2018
Final Four ✔️— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 26, 2018
Frozen Four ✔️@umichathletics' unbelievable week continues!https://t.co/sSYns5JShA
Highlights from tonight's 6-3 win over Boston University to advance to the 2018 Frozen Four! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nGGLXnQY14— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 26, 2018
"It's great to be a Michigan Wolverine!"— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 25, 2018
Catch @ErikBakich's thoughts on #Team152 and our sweep of MSU. #goblue pic.twitter.com/JSfBIs7F1B
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Postgame Video: Yaklich, Wagner, Matthews and More
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Frozen Four Bound: Michigan Defeats Boston, Wins Northeast Regional
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Thoughts From the West Regional: Revisiting Winston vs. Simpson, More
• Evan Petzold, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 S Jeremiah Josephs Recaps Trip to U-M
• Steve Greenberg, Chicago sun Times: Loyola/Michigan: Five Things to Know About Their Rare 11-vs.-3 Final Four Matchup
• John Powers, Boston Globe: Michigan Beats BU to Reach Frozen Four
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.
• Like us on Facebook