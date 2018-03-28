Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 28

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan holds an incredible 6-1 record all-time in the Final Four.
AP Images

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

"I wouldn’t rule it out completely. He’ll graduate in May and is weighing his options. He’s looking to see what else is out there and who needs a starting QB. He hasn’t closed the door on coming back."
— Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh, on a potential Wilton Speight return

Headlines

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Scouting Report: Michigan Must Stay Disciplined Against Loyola-Chicago

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Don Brown, Rashan Gary, Devin Bush on Spring Ball

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Dudes Everywhere on Don Brown's 'Fastest Defense Ever'

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Devin Bush Jr. Stays With Team Despite Personal Issue

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Highlights of Jack and Jim Harbaugh's Weekly Podcast

• Chad Simmons, Rivals.com: The Latest on new Five-Star Myles Hinton

Question of the day

• Who did Michigan defeat in the 1964 Elite Eight to reach the Final Four?

---

