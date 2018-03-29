"These three guys [senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, junior forward Moe Wagner and fifth-year senior forward Duncan Robinson] have been an incredible asset to the University of Michigan. They exemplify what Michigan basketball is all about — there is no nonsense, they’re great students, they’re great kids who are maintenance free, and they are going to be on fire this weekend."

— Michigan head coach John Beilein just before his team departed for San Antonio on Wednesday evening.