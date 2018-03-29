Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
What a SEND-OFF! Thanks to our 〽️ fans, we’re now ready to hit the road. #GoBlue | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/rzSJk5050E— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 28, 2018
Our student-athletes will be ON FIRE this weekend! #GoBlue | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/ss7OV25Wi5— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 28, 2018
We have landed in San Antonio. Great #FinalFour welcome! #GoBlue https://t.co/K08wySXgw6— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 29, 2018
The team finds out first. Inside the Michigan locker room earlier this afternoon. @Sean_Bormet #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/mqSGyei7r1— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 27, 2018
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: Beilein, Players Depart for Final Four in Style
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball's 32 Wins (and Counting) are a new School Record, More
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Hockey: Get to Know Your Wolverines — They Deserve Your Attention
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Shea Patterson, Early Entries Impress Don Brown
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Spring Ball Headquarters
• Harris Rubenstein, Chat Sports: Ole Miss Files Response on Shea Patterson's 2018 Eligibility Appeal
