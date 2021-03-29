 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team blew out Florida State yesterday in the Sweet 16.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 29

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“It wouldn't surprise me at all to see them standing there on Monday night with their finger up saying they're No. 1."
— Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton after his club's blowout loss to Michigan
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Blows out Florida State, 76-58, to Advance to the Elite Eight

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball, the 3-2-1: Elite Again … yet Again

• Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Howard, Wagner React to Sweet 16 win Over FSU

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Stamp This Crew Elite

• Ira Schoffel, Warchant.com: Seminoles' Season Ends in Sweet 16 With Blowout Loss to Michigan

---

