The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 29
Tweets of the day
.@umichbball dominates FSU to advance to the Elite 8. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aEl4pPiCvO— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) March 28, 2021
Including today's victory, @umichbball has posted a .778 winning percentage all-time in #SweetSixteen games (14-4). That is the 3rd-best winning percentage by any D-1 #MBB team with a minimum of 10 appearances. #B1G #MarchMadness #GoBlue @UMichAthletics @UMich @B1GMBBall @bigten— BTNStatsGuys (@BTNStatsGuys) March 28, 2021
What an impressive win for Michigan. pic.twitter.com/9gG3rBhHAJ— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 28, 2021
March 28, 2021
“It was a hard fought victory but now it's just one game at a time we got to keep competing, which our guys are looking forward to the next matchup." - @umichbball’s Juwan Howardpic.twitter.com/5YBFbGy3Ps— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 28, 2021
Big Game Brandon 💪@Brandon_Johns0 | @umichbball pic.twitter.com/AZPqWqyJ5V— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 28, 2021
When you get that first #MarchMadness basket: pic.twitter.com/c0JEfLodQu— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 28, 2021
Dub pic.twitter.com/4QVb1rkw5N— Luke Wilson (@lukekwilson3) March 28, 2021
This is March.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 29, 2021
Michigan will appear in its fourth Elite Eight in the last eight NCAA Tournaments (2013, 2014, 2018, 2021).— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) March 28, 2021
Another one! #Elite8 #MarchMadness #GoBlue #ForCompetitorsOnly pic.twitter.com/BbDrctdPSx— Jon Sanderson (@CampSanderson) March 28, 2021
What a job by the Michigan players, and Juwan Howard. Announcers said they are for real...YOU THINK! Wow, great win...Go Blue! HAIL— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) March 28, 2021
Survive and advance and now down to the Elite 8. Miller's Tavern player of the game is Franz Wagner. #GoBlue @umichbball— Tom Armbrustmacher (@tommya14) March 28, 2021
Join us LIVE with @FSUhoops after the Noles' season ends in the #Sweet16.#MarchMadness https://t.co/JI86c3dInS— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 28, 2021
Leonard Hamilton on if Michigan can beat any team in the country: "I would say yes. ... It wouldn't surprise me at all to see them standing there on Monday night with their finger up saying they're No. 1."— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 29, 2021
Michigan is headed to the Elite 8. So happy for my pal @BrianBoesch who is the play-by-play voice of @umichbball— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) March 28, 2021
Juwan leading Michigan basketball to the promised land starting on Passover...— Ismat Sarah Mangla (@ismat) March 28, 2021
ELITE 8 HERE WE COME pic.twitter.com/0VxscTJhvH— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) March 28, 2021
It’s Sweet but we are after Elite today! Let’s Go Wolverine Nation! 〽️#goblue #workday pic.twitter.com/unbxuJ1NPu— Jay Steven Smith (@coachjaysmith45) March 28, 2021
Time for some Sweet 16 GAMEDAY!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 28, 2021
🆚: Florida State
📍: Indianapolis, Ind.
🏟: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
🕒: 5 p.m.
📊: https://t.co/TyJPH0NOlo
📺: CBS#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/RCWZF4fYwh
GAMEDAY (Sweet Sixteen Edition) 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/nboHzsejGF— Maize Rage - B1G Champs 🏆 (@MaizeRageUM) March 28, 2021
Almost time 🙌 pic.twitter.com/55pird1ff3— March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 28, 2021
"Once I saw the video, I said, 'This isn't a walk-on.'" -- @JohnBeilein https://t.co/tM3Excqsfj— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 28, 2021
We have safely arrived back in Michigan. #goblue— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 28, 2021
Michigan DB commit Kody Jones (@kodyjones_) back in action here at @Pylon7on7 Indy #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/q3M3jIORcO— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 28, 2021
Also swung by Merrillville to see new 2022 Michigan DT offer Kenneth Grant (@KennyGrant78). Massive prospect at 6-5, 345 with a ton of upside. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/laphDZTlOQ— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 29, 2021
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Blows out Florida State, 76-58, to Advance to the Elite Eight
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball, the 3-2-1: Elite Again … yet Again
• Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Howard, Wagner React to Sweet 16 win Over FSU
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Stamp This Crew Elite
• Ira Schoffel, Warchant.com: Seminoles' Season Ends in Sweet 16 With Blowout Loss to Michigan
