TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 3

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 3
Tweets Of The Day
"It's how you play that makes the difference. It has to be everybody playing for and fighting for one another, every down, for 60 minutes. And it's all about the team first."— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 2, 2021
🗣 @MikeMacUM pic.twitter.com/5I4F0hq8ru
8 Wolverines have been invited to the 2021 NFL Combine which will be held in a virtual format.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 2, 2021
Our Pro Day is scheduled for Friday, March 26.#GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/Tw6s3i287L
Now settled in Ann Arbor, Coach Macdonald took time to catch up with @EdUofM.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 2, 2021
Learn more about @MikeMacUM.#GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/bDPloubn5t
Tonight’s @umichbball game marks Education Day for the kiddos (https://t.co/o9FUvp0wmF) and, looking ahead, our own student-athletes begin a huge lineup of postgrad possibilities arranged through #GoBlue connections 👀 https://t.co/HDIViud5Ba— Kurt Svoboda (@ksvoboda) March 2, 2021
Points scored in the Sweet 16-— 〽️ (@UMvsEveryone) March 2, 2021
CJ Baird: 3
Ayo Dosunmu: 0
Am I biased for saying I want a cardboard cutout of me in the stands at Crisler?— Stuart Douglass (@SWD_317) March 3, 2021
My mom says no
March 2, 2021
Final box score from tonight's game: pic.twitter.com/7mDS7cyfBt— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 3, 2021
Yeah ... I'd be OK not drawing West Virginia as the 2 seed in Michigan's region.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) March 3, 2021
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: No. 2 Michigan Basketball Falls To No. 4 Illinois, 76-53
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Overload On Will Johnson, In-State Recruiting
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M Fails To Show For Season's Biggest Test
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Livers Briefly Addresses Injury Status, Diagnoses What Went Wrong Tonight
• Kyle Boone, CBS Sports: Michigan vs. Illinois score, takeaways: Illini pound Wolverines, who slip to the No. 3 overall seed
---
