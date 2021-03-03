 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 3
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 3

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"Coach Howard told us to stay together, stay as a family and bounce back on Thursday.”
— Senior forward Isaiah Livers after Michigan's loss to Illinois
Headlines Of The Day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: No. 2 Michigan Basketball Falls To No. 4 Illinois, 76-53

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Overload On Will Johnson, In-State Recruiting

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M Fails To Show For Season's Biggest Test

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Livers Briefly Addresses Injury Status, Diagnoses What Went Wrong Tonight

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports: Michigan vs. Illinois score, takeaways: Illini pound Wolverines, who slip to the No. 3 overall seed

