U-M on TV
What: Purdue at Michigan
Sport: Softball
When: 4:00 p.m.
Channel: BTN
Tweets of the day
🙌#GoBlue | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/g34CDZ3wTw— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 30, 2018
The guys are loving the Fan Fest tonight!!@JordanPoole_2 has an arm!! @UMichFootball #GoBlue | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/xsUEPpQMjy— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 30, 2018
The one word to describe San Antonio: Festive!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 30, 2018
We’ve got your full report from today’s activities. 👇#GoBlue | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/puTIO0VWf0
Reporting LIVE from the Michigan locker room...#GoBlue | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/545CjCTZZd— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 29, 2018
Blessed to have the support from the entire Lima, Ohio community for the NCAA Final Four! Without you guys I would not be the basketball player I am & most importantly the person I’ve became! I appreciate all the support! Look forward to coming back soon! #NeverForgetLima🌎 pic.twitter.com/ONWoqr1qWB— Xavier Simpson (@Xaviersimpson3) March 29, 2018
🔥 #FinalFour S Q U A D 🔥#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/W1VCpmsMhg— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 29, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Final Four Video: John Beilein at the Podium, pre-Loyola
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Final Four Video Reel: Robinson, Wagner, Matthews & More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Videos: Jay Harbaugh, Players Give Update on Spring Ball
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: CBS Sports Names John Beilein Coach of the Year
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Drops Virginia Tech From Future Slate, Adds Arkansas State
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: West Bloomfield Group Checking out U-M
• John Taylor, NBC Sports: Ole Miss Formally Responds to Shea Patterson's Appeal for Immediate Eligibility at Michigan
Question of the day
• What are the most NCAA tournament victories Michigan has ever posted over a five-year span? What are the years?
You may enter your responses here.
