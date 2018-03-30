Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-30 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 30

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Pcagpuc7ioyv6aqkrara
Michigan is making its eighth Final Four appearance.
Michigan Men's Basketball Twitter Account

U-M on TV

What: Purdue at Michigan

Sport: Softball

When: 4:00 p.m.

Channel: BTN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Michigan's last loss was Feb. 6, two days after the Super Bowl. The Wolverines have won 13 in a row, and Beilein is going to his first Final Four since his team lost to Louisville in the 2013 title game. And they're doing it on defense -- despite Beilein's longstanding reputation as an offensive guru, this team is building its reputation on one of the nation's best defenses. That's the reason why the 65-year-old Beilein, one of the most respected coaches in the game, is CBSSports.com's Coach of the Year."
— Reid Forgrave of CBS Sports

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Final Four Video: John Beilein at the Podium, pre-Loyola

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Final Four Video Reel: Robinson, Wagner, Matthews & More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Videos: Jay Harbaugh, Players Give Update on Spring Ball

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: CBS Sports Names John Beilein Coach of the Year

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Drops Virginia Tech From Future Slate, Adds Arkansas State

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: West Bloomfield Group Checking out U-M

• John Taylor, NBC Sports: Ole Miss Formally Responds to Shea Patterson's Appeal for Immediate Eligibility at Michigan

Question of the day

• What are the most NCAA tournament victories Michigan has ever posted over a five-year span? What are the years?

You may enter your responses here.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}