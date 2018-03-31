Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 31

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan Men's Basketball Twitter Account

U-M on TV

What: No. 2 Maryland at Michigan

Sport: Men's lacrosse

When: 12:00 p.m.

Channel: BTN


What: Maryland at Michigan

Sport: Women's lacrosse

When: 3:00 p.m.

Channel: BTN


What: Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 6:09 p.m.

Channel: TBS

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Michigan, I think, has to be considered the clear favorite. They’ve had the better season, and played better against better competition all year. Clearly Loyola is playing its best basketball of the season and they are not to be taken lightly, and I don’t think Michigan will at this point. If Michigan wins, they’re just a better defensive team than Loyola and will make it difficult for them to score."
— Ken Pomeroy, creater of KenPom.com

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: Friday From the Final Four in San Antonio

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: Wolverines Practice at the Alamodome

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: KenPom.com's Ken Pomeroy Says U-M is Clear Favorite

• TheWolverine Staff: Inside the Fort: Spring Football Practice Rumblings, Basketball & Recruiting

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball has Second-Most NCAA Tournament Wins Since 2013

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Spring Preview: Safeties

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Jacolbe Cowan's U-M Visit was Perfect

• Bryan Fischer, NBC Sports: Michigan Paying ex-OC Tim Drevno $250K as Part of Resignation Deal

{{ article.author_name }}