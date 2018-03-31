"Michigan, I think, has to be considered the clear favorite. They’ve had the better season, and played better against better competition all year. Clearly Loyola is playing its best basketball of the season and they are not to be taken lightly, and I don’t think Michigan will at this point. If Michigan wins, they’re just a better defensive team than Loyola and will make it difficult for them to score."

— Ken Pomeroy, creater of KenPom.com