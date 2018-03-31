Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
U-M on TV
What: No. 2 Maryland at Michigan
Sport: Men's lacrosse
When: 12:00 p.m.
Channel: BTN
What: Maryland at Michigan
Sport: Women's lacrosse
When: 3:00 p.m.
Channel: BTN
What: Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 6:09 p.m.
Channel: TBS
Tweets of the day
Prep. 👊#GoBlue | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/Zr6alIUNMP— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 31, 2018
The power of sport was at it again today…#GoBlue | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/zMcML7Zc24— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 30, 2018
“If you keep working hard, a lot of good things happen to you.” - @JohnBeilein #GoBlue | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/oV7VvqMEdD— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 30, 2018
.@JohnBeilein and @umichbball always have time for the fans! #GoBlue | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/7r0cEQB5rn— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 30, 2018
There’s a lot of Final Fours in this group... @JohnBeilein #GoBlue | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/0czTNV2B6z— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 30, 2018
Thanks to the wonderful 〽️ fans for showing up today!!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 30, 2018
We CANNOT wait for you to be out in full force tomorrow!#GoBlue | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/Cya3ON9rqB
It’s about to go down....@UMichAthletics @umichbball— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) March 30, 2018
Go Blue!! pic.twitter.com/NEguGYmyFn
“It’s a great day to be a Michigan Wolverine!” - @JohnBeilein #GoBlue | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/u5JVUxwXkX— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 30, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
