The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 7
Tweets of the Day:
My conversation about @marchmadness with the master @umichbball John @JohnBeilein: https://t.co/rh3qxXPOH7— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) March 6, 2019
Includes BOTH @RashanAGary and @_Dbush11!! 😤#GoBlue x #NFLCombine https://t.co/rE1LszEFHa— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 7, 2019
This is Jimmy Kerr's @jimmykerr8 2-run homer in the ninth inning Tuesday. Kerr leads #GoBlue with three homers on the season pic.twitter.com/C8PHCjqEtA— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 6, 2019
Hello Indianapolis! #goblue 〽️🏀— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 6, 2019
Tonight's game between No. 16 Michigan and No. 25 UC Irvine has been canceled due to rain. U-M will play next on Friday at No. 2 UCLA. #GoBlue— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 6, 2019
It's raining here in California but we're doing work in the cages. Thanks, @UCLABaseball for the hospitality. Top-20 matchup here Friday at Jackie Robinson Stadium! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dTFhtUFqtt— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 6, 2019
Day 3 views from Vietnam 😍#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5CWtzRoULH— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 6, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, ESPN's Todd McShay Praises Bush This Morning; Latest Mock Draft Projections
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Beilein - ‘I’d Like To Try To Do It Again’
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Rises In Power Rankings
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football: NFL Combine Rewind - Bush, Gary, Long, Winovich
• Austin Fox, Osman Savage Is A 'Physical Specimen' & A 'Man Child,' Per Opposing Coach
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Cornerback
• Graham Couch, Lansing State Journal: Couch: What we're about to see from MSU and Michigan basketball at Breslin is unrivaled
---
