Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-01 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 1

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ysc9nubq8en9qvddb81b
Karsen Barnhart is the 10th commit in Michigan's 2019 class.
Karsen Barnhart

U-M on TV

What: Eastern Michigan at Michigan

Sport: Baseball

When: 6:00 p.m.

Channel: BTN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"When you get a kid from the Paw Paw area, just having been around West Michigan for a long time, the first thing I think about is a hard-nosed kid, and a kid that’s kind of the salt of the Earth type. He’s going to be a tough one. That’s just kind of the general M.O. of people from that area."
— Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt, on new Michigan commit Paw Paw (Mich.) High three-star offensive tackle Karsen Barnhart.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Karsen Barnhart Goes Blue

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M is Home for Karsen Barnhart

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in France Sights and Sounds, Photos and More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in France Monday Video Reel: Paintball, the QBs and More

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: What They're Saying: Shea Patterson Ruled Eligible for 2018 Season

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: 4-Star Joe Girard Already Learning U-M's Offense

• Kevin McGuire, NBC Sports: Shea Patterson Says he Chose Michigan for Chance to Compete for a National Title

• Jennifer Williams, TheSpun: Photos: Michigan Staffer Proposes on Team Trip in France

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}