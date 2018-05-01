Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
U-M on TV
What: Eastern Michigan at Michigan
Sport: Baseball
When: 6:00 p.m.
Channel: BTN
Tweets of the day
I’m coming home! I have committed to The University Of Michigan! #GoBlue #bluebloods19 〽️ pic.twitter.com/2EdSYX5N70— Karsen Barnhart (@k_ballin__) April 30, 2018
.@UMichFootball took to the indoor Paintball field for a little team bonding and competition in Paris. 👀 for a video coming soon.#BonjourBlue pic.twitter.com/hBEzbtNkkP— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 30, 2018
The Palace of Versailles provided a great history lesson into the French monarchy over the past five centuries.#BonjourBlue pic.twitter.com/fFpOydAR4R— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 30, 2018
Photos and more from the first few days of Michigan's trip to France ... https://t.co/m8cFbou04L— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) April 30, 2018
Never thought an #OnToTheNextOne would be in front of the Eiffel Tower #GoBlue #BonjourBlue #HOMEGROWN #1-3 pic.twitter.com/3mwplKjIj3— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) April 30, 2018
A little rain didn't stop @UMichFootball from visiting the Gardens of Versailles, a beautiful site outside the palace.#BonjourBlue pic.twitter.com/YLLuvt3c6s— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 30, 2018
Quinn Nordin explains his paintball fate to Jim Harbaugh. No sound necessary ... pic.twitter.com/iMWjfoqmn6— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) April 30, 2018
Greatest moment of my life. https://t.co/MpSv34qv2g— James Ross III (@jross_iii) April 30, 2018
