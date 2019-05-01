News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 1

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Justin Pierce could transfer to Michigan. (USA Today Sports Images)

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

I watched or followed every pick on my phone. I'm thrilled for Devin Bush going 10th overall and Rashan Gary going 12th — I actually texted Don Brown during it regarding how we had two of our guys go in the top-12.
— Jim Harbaugh on NFL Draft

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball ITF EXTRA: The Latest On Justin Pierce

• Andrew Hussey, Where Michigan Basketball's NBA Prospects Land In Mock Drafts

• Austin Fox, Harbaugh Reminisces With Photographer David Turnley On Weekly Podcast

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Cornell Wheeler On New Staff, Official Plans

• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Simpson's Impact on Poole's Offensive Struggles

• Andrew Hussey, A Deeper Look At How Michigan Football Fared In The 2019 NFL Draft

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball, NBA Wolverines: What's Next For Burke, More

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Jaheim Thomas Still In Contact With U-M

• Austin Fox, Harbaugh Making Early Inroads With Yet Another Elite 2021 Midwest O-Lineman

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Cincinnati Rivals Camp Recap

• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: NBA draft combine: Michigan basketball players invited to showcase

---

