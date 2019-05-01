The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 1
Tweets of the Day:
Karan Higdon is ready to get to work after signing with the @HoustonTexans. pic.twitter.com/94oXlvs2fL— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 30, 2019
Four in a row feels good!! First time in program history. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uyA9lFYPLx— Michigan Water Polo (@UMichWaterPolo) April 30, 2019
This week's 〽️ events schedule! ⬇️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6YeaKgkHG5— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 30, 2019
.@katefahey6 earned the No. 3 seed for the NCAA Singles Championship and will be making her third straight appearance in the tourney. She will also compete in doubles. #goblue pic.twitter.com/O32y4ze8RK— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) April 30, 2019
.@brienne_minor is returning to the NCAA Singles Championship for the first time since capturing the 2017 NCAA title. She will also compete in doubles. #goblue pic.twitter.com/AYiekJb56j— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) April 30, 2019
.@ChiaraLommer earned her first NCAA Singles Championship berth, giving Michigan three singles participants for the first time in program history. #goblue pic.twitter.com/C1O0M0PrQ1— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) April 30, 2019
6⃣ days remain before the #NCAAWLAX Selection Show on Sunday night.— NCAA Stats (@NCAAStats) April 30, 2019
See where your favorite team is in the RPI, one of the criteria used by the selection committee, headed into the final weekend of games.https://t.co/GlIlU0H4H9 pic.twitter.com/F8336DafAP
Perfect in 15 plate appearances (8 H, 10 R, 2.000 SLG) by @umichsoftball's Faith Canfield earns her @sluggerFP / NFCA D1 National Player of the Week honors #NFCAPOTW https://t.co/NfnqviKMjc pic.twitter.com/uJYeNTXJSn— NFCA (@NFCAorg) April 30, 2019
Michigan Travels to Maryland for Weekend Series with Terrapinshttps://t.co/kFLOGB5WTN #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ckLqTw8dIW— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 30, 2019
Jordan Brewer @B_R_5_5_Z_Y statistical rankings during Big Ten play:— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 30, 2019
1⃣ - .432 Batting Avg.
2⃣ - .773 Slugging Pct.
2⃣ - .480 On-Base-Pct.
3⃣ - 4 Home Runs#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/w5cnKQ9hh8
Don’t miss the NCAA Tournament action at the VTC this weekend! @UMichWTennis takes on UIC at 2 P.M. Friday.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 30, 2019
More info » https://t.co/L06apqAAbK pic.twitter.com/6uKub1AH1o
Quote of the Day:
