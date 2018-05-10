The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 10
Tweets of the day
Someone say .... Bark in the Park?— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) May 9, 2018
Pre-register your pup by 5 p.m. Friday to attend Saturday's @umichbaseball game with your four-legged friend!
🐾 » https://t.co/toKScefNgI#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NI9OkNtfRD
Ballgame! Great team effort by the Wolverines. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/RFEFoWA2qg— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 9, 2018
Michigan's Carol Hutchins was named the #B1GSoftball Coach of the Year for the 17th time in her career. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3MLOBKCNKy— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 9, 2018
Meghan Beaubien: #B1GSoftball Pitcher of the Year and Freshman of the Year. @UMCoachHutch: #B1GSoftball Coach of the Year.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 9, 2018
MORE AWARDS for @umichsoftball » https://t.co/VZRlpsFzo8#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/c1anDHeQeT
I am honored to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Michigan. Thank you for the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/IHiMg6vLMn— EJ (@ejsmith_22) May 9, 2018
WOW.. Thankful to God for blessing me with an offer from The University of Michigan 〽️🔵 @CoachCPartridge pic.twitter.com/VwTpox68Wy— God’s Child (@JoshDowns_) May 9, 2018
Headlines
• TheWolverine Staff: Michigan Football, Basketball and Recruiting Midday Chat
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Still Pursuing Committed QB Graham Mertz
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Top Five Stock on the Rise Defenders out of Spring Ball
• Brian Rauf, ChatSports.com: Here are 3 Michigan Football Players who Could Have Breakout Seasons in 2018
• Steven Sipple, Lincoln Journal Star: DiNardo Says Harbaugh 'all Over map,' While Frost Clearly 'has a Plan'
