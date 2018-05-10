Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 10

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan is still showing interest in Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley North four-star quarterback Graham Mertz, who is committed to Wisconsin.
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"As a high school coach, I often have to remind my guys to play to the whistle, but Jack is the kind of kid you have to tell to stop once the whistle blows. He’s a pleasure to coach. “I’m actually trying to find a way to flunk him in English to keep him around another year."
— New Canaan (Conn.) head coach Lou Marinelli, referring to two-star offensive tackle and Michigan commit Jack Stewart.

{{ article.author_name }}