"As a high school coach, I often have to remind my guys to play to the whistle, but Jack is the kind of kid you have to tell to stop once the whistle blows. He’s a pleasure to coach. “I’m actually trying to find a way to flunk him in English to keep him around another year."

— New Canaan (Conn.) head coach Lou Marinelli, referring to two-star offensive tackle and Michigan commit Jack Stewart.