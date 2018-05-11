The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 11
U-M on TV
What: Michigan vs. Michigan State (in Madison, Wis.)
Sport: Softball
When: 5:30 p.m.
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
Top 6‼️ #blessed pic.twitter.com/DuHEowH6Gr— Dee Jay (@DJCarton) May 11, 2018
Summer work ‼️‼️— Ignas Brazdeikis (@_iggy_braz) May 10, 2018
📹 @jarghesevon pic.twitter.com/ouzGb4LIFG
Ann Arbor - 🙌#GoBlue | #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/18SV61HGYC— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 10, 2018
Michigan has pulled out of the running for Wichita State transfer Austin Reaves, who was supposed to visit May 13. https://t.co/3Td6YlMrlr— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) May 10, 2018
Thanks to all the coaches and high school staff in the lone star state for the hospitality! Truly appreciated! Excited to visit my home state for the last stop of the week! #〽️idwestLife #GoBlue🔵 #Whosnext— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) May 10, 2018
Blessed to receive my 5th offer from Michigan #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/79rwzw0X7P— Jaheem Joseph (@LockemupJah_7) May 10, 2018
Honored to receive an offer from The University of Michigan! pic.twitter.com/71xMUfn01h— brock vandagriff (@BrockVandagriff) May 10, 2018
Excited to receive an offer from The University of Michigan! @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/6AZRvTG5lX— Seth McLaughlin (@Seth_Mc24) May 10, 2018
Extremely Blessed To Receive (a)n Offer From University Of Michigan 〽️🔵 #GoBigBlue🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/jsWVgzZyO6— Gary Cooper 9️⃣🇯🇲🇭🇹 (@CooperGary9) May 10, 2018
OFFICIAL: @UMichTrack’s Erin Finn and @umichswimdive’s PJ Ransford have been awarded 2018 #B1G postgraduate scholarships.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 10, 2018
RELEASE » https://t.co/QlzpBAILRa#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/k5ydNxcEbF
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Maxey to UK, Reaves Sets Visit, More
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Recruiting Podcast: Chris Balas & Rivals' Corey Evans
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Notre Dame Expert Lou Somogyi With John Borton
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: In-State Four-Star CB Enzo Jennings Talks U-M
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: 4-Star Detroit WR Rates Interest in U-M on a 1-10 Scale
• Kyle Rowland, Toledo Blade: Harbaugh Visits Toledo to Advocate for Equality in Court System
---
