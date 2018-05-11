Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-11 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 11

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Yufaz85j0vn3futvdqzw
Class of 2020 Oak Park (Mich.) High four-star cornerback Enzo Jennings will likely be a top 100 player when the numerical rankings are released.
Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com

U-M on TV

What: Michigan vs. Michigan State (in Madison, Wis.)

Sport: Softball

When: 5:30 p.m.

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I’d say Michigan is at a nine or 10 [in terms of how hard they’re recruiting me]. On that same scale, my interest in them is at a nine, because they have players from my city and state who I'm familiar with. I really appreciate that."
— Class of 2020 Detroit Martin Luther King four-star wide receiver Rashawn Williams.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Maxey to UK, Reaves Sets Visit, More

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Recruiting Podcast: Chris Balas & Rivals' Corey Evans

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Notre Dame Expert Lou Somogyi With John Borton

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: In-State Four-Star CB Enzo Jennings Talks U-M

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: 4-Star Detroit WR Rates Interest in U-M on a 1-10 Scale

• Kyle Rowland, Toledo Blade: Harbaugh Visits Toledo to Advocate for Equality in Court System

Question of the day

• When Michigan's 2019 basketball recruiting class is all wrapped up, who do you think will be in it?

You may enter your responses here.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}