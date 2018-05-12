The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 12
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
.@CoachJim4UM talks with the media prior to the 13th annual Dick Vitale Gala in Sarasota, Fla., tonight; Harbaugh is being honored for his work helping to fight pediatric cancer. pic.twitter.com/ReDlUzXZ5g— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 12, 2018
.@UMichFootball defensive line coach Greg Mattison and tight ends coach @Coach_SMoore are at the City League track meet today to check out 2019 @NWGRIZZLYFB ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ DE @harcus_micks throw. pic.twitter.com/0YZHoLpf1S— Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) May 11, 2018
Chase Winovich leads the returning Power 5 edge defenders with his 14 QB hits last season pic.twitter.com/Bzj9oL9gvN— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 11, 2018
6’7 class of 2020 GAC basketball and football player Myles Hinton wins the state title in AAA discus throw! Pictured alongside brother Chris Hinton class of 2019 who won state in basketball for GAC this year. What a year for the Hinton Brothers!!! @Thechrishinton @myles_hint75 pic.twitter.com/VNO17f0nNT— David Eaton (@gachoops) May 11, 2018
The family with the @CoachJim4UM photo bomb in the back. We miss @megan_crean tonight. @riley_crean343 ,Ainsley and @jmariec5 pic.twitter.com/te50bDD2QW— Tom Crean (@TomCrean) May 12, 2018
It’s round three of the battle. Spartans. Wolverines. Maybe 10ish tonight on BTN. pic.twitter.com/kSzRM6xPz6— MSU Softball (@MSU_Softball) May 12, 2018
The @umichtennis men are the No. 15 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and will host the First and Second Rounds at the VTC for the first time in 10 years.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 11, 2018
Come on out and join us this weekend!! https://t.co/W98g1ESbTc#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/P06ADoVWOe
Quote of the day
Headlines
• TheWolverine Staff: Inside the Fort: The Latest U-M Football, Basketball and Recruiting News
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: 2019 D.J. Carton has U-M in his Final six
• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Coaches hit the Road
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Devin Bush Jr. Named Preseason First Team All-American
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Lance Dixon is one of U-M's top Priorities in 2019
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Nunez on Guarding Brazdeikis: 'He's an Animal'
• Zac Al-Khateeb, Sporting News: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh 'Exploring' Potential Preferred Compensation for Players
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook