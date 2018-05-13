The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 13
U-M on TV
What: Illinois at Michigan
Sport: Baseball
When: 12:00 p.m.
Channel: BTN
Tweets of the day
#Elite11 Finals Invite #️⃣1️⃣1️⃣— Elite11 (@Elite11) May 12, 2018
From the Desert, to the West Coast. See you in LA, Cade McNamara.
Damonte Ranch HS (NV) pic.twitter.com/bjIXihXDhA
I've been working for this opportunity for a long time. Excited to earn MVP and receive an invite in my home state! https://t.co/15O9XBfsVi— Cade McNamara (@Cademac12_QB) May 12, 2018
Just added some new furniture to my office😏. #itstillfeelsamazing〽️ pic.twitter.com/AKh1IbxuyM— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) May 12, 2018
Most wins in college football history. ✔️— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 12, 2018
Highest winning-percentage in college football history. ✔️
〽️ #WINNINGEST 〽️#GoBlue | #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/8Pd0Z2TKAV
It meant a lot having coach,@CoachGMattison and coach,@Coach_SMoore come out to see,@harcus_micks compete in track and field. @UMichFootball @CoachJim4UM pic.twitter.com/cFS9KWcLOO— Kelvin Hicks (@khicks71467) May 12, 2018
Thank you @JTERogan for your time @UMichFootball. You are a bright, multi talented young man with a great future ahead! https://t.co/PrSMidCwvV— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) May 12, 2018
After nearly 2 years, I've decided to move on from my role at UM. It’s time for me to pursue my passions.— J.T. Rogan (@JTERogan) May 12, 2018
I’m very thankful for relationships built here; they'll be with me forever. Rest assured, I'll be attacking future endeavors with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind. Go Blue! pic.twitter.com/ve8USTWuFr
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show
• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: TE Elijah Yelverton Talks U-M Offer
• Angelique Chengelis, Detroit News: J.T. Rogan, Harbaugh's Right-Hand man, Leaving U-M
• Tim Sullivan, Louisville Courier Journal: Michigan Coach's Athlete Payment Plan to Invest in Stocks has its Holes
---
