{{ timeAgo('2018-05-13 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 13

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch four-star quarterback U-M commit Cade McNamara was invited to the Elite 11 Finals on Saturday.

U-M on TV

What: Illinois at Michigan

Sport: Baseball

When: 12:00 p.m.

Channel: BTN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I've been working for this opportunity for a long time. Excited to earn MVP and receive an invite in my home state!"
— Four-star quarterback commit Cade McNamara, referring to his invitation to the Elite 11 Finals on Saturday.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show

• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: TE Elijah Yelverton Talks U-M Offer

• Angelique Chengelis, Detroit News: J.T. Rogan, Harbaugh's Right-Hand man, Leaving U-M

• Tim Sullivan, Louisville Courier Journal: Michigan Coach's Athlete Payment Plan to Invest in Stocks has its Holes

