The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 14
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
This is what my mother said she wanted for Mother’s Day... so I delivered🌹👀 #mvp #5starchallenge pic.twitter.com/1uSe5VFo6M— Stephen Jr. (@stephenherron_) May 13, 2018
Congrats to our #Rivals3StripeCamp Nashville DL MVP Stephen Herron!! pic.twitter.com/H1o9t90QpS— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) May 13, 2018
Michigan commit Stephen Herron having a nice day here in Nashville pic.twitter.com/KyBW4dJQE1— Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) May 13, 2018
Blessed to Receive an Offer from Michigan University〽️ #Wolverines pic.twitter.com/g1Hu40iPqQ— Jalen D. Wilson (@thejalenwilson) May 13, 2018
5-star 2019 recruit Jalen Wilson takes official visit to Michigan, receives offer @thejalenwilson @umichbball#HeadsUp pic.twitter.com/tCNgXliSZM— Jabari Johnson (@coachjabari) May 13, 2018
You already know. Happy Mother's Day to my ladies. pic.twitter.com/tw1TcGaLdY— Rashan A. Gary ™ (@RashanAGary) May 13, 2018
Happy Mother’s Day! pic.twitter.com/uj87W1R7FO— Ben Mason (@benchmason42) May 13, 2018
Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing woman and mother, the one I get to call my wife. There is no detail too small, or matter too big that she doesn’t handle with style and grace. Our girls are lucky to have a wonderful role model in you! We love you pic.twitter.com/5IpeVYNWLY— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 13, 2018
The older I get, the more I realize how appreciative I am for my mother..🤞🏽— Nico Collins 4️⃣ (@lbg_nico7) May 13, 2018
Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and to my mother who is the greatest women alive . I love mom. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/d558qip3Vi— Kurt Taylor (@KurtTaylorRb2) May 13, 2018
It's always a great day for a squeeze from mom.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 13, 2018
Today is the best.
Happy #MothersDay, @UMichAthletics moms! pic.twitter.com/3DK74O2WTE
This team sure is fun to watch.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 13, 2018
📸🔥〽️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/SREXdGmR2T
Mom, You’ve made this whole thing possible you sacrificed everything to get me to this point in my life I can’t thank you enough I am forever grateful for you ❤️— Kyren Williams (@Kyrensiren) May 13, 2018
Top 8, Official Commitment date coming soon. pic.twitter.com/n91xT35Fxr
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to @__BallisLife2!! #GoBlue 〽️🎉 pic.twitter.com/VfuYKU5WTN— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 13, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 hot Board — Tight end
• David Berry, Rivals.com: RCS Nashville: Stephen Herron Updates Recruitment
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Prospects That Earned Their Stripes at Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Nashville
• Woody Wommack, Rivals.com: Wommack's Takeaways: Kentucky Talent, QBs Impress in Nashville
• Katie Gwinn Hewitt, MGoBlue: Wolverines Rally for 11th Inning Walkoff in Home Finale
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook