{{ timeAgo('2018-05-14 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 14

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Nt2josmemnxrlt0xdnz7
Louisville Trinity 4-star defensive end and U-M commit Stephen Herron was named d-line MVP at Sunday's Rivals Camp.
Rivals.com Twitter Account

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"This is what my mother said she wanted for Mother’s Day ... so I delivered."
— Louisville (Ky.) Trinity four-star defensive end and U-M commit Stephen Herron, referring to his defensive line MVP award at the Rivals camp in Nashville on Sunday.

Headlines

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 hot Board — Tight end

• David Berry, Rivals.com: RCS Nashville: Stephen Herron Updates Recruitment

• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Prospects That Earned Their Stripes at Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Nashville

• Woody Wommack, Rivals.com: Wommack's Takeaways: Kentucky Talent, QBs Impress in Nashville

• Katie Gwinn Hewitt, MGoBlue: Wolverines Rally for 11th Inning Walkoff in Home Finale

{{ article.author_name }}