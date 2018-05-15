The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 15
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
Villanova will host Michigan in the 2018 Gavitt Games, per a source.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 15, 2018
Sources: Matchups set for the 2018 Gavitt Games. STORY @FanRagSports: https://t.co/jVLJe8DaDJ— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 15, 2018
Great Day in The Windy City. Battled weather to get here but always worth the trip. Time to finish it up at an area favorite. “Go Blue” pic.twitter.com/5R7hKQstWQ— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) May 14, 2018
Karl Kauffmann has the quality "stuff" to retire the best hitters the #B1G has to offer.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 14, 2018
He has overcome top hitters and health challenges to shine for @umichbaseball.
STORY » https://t.co/LfUjLqbjrv#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uc2bKpp7Sg
Hello twidiots, I am finally playing in The Basketball Tournament.— Stuart Douglass (@SWD_317) May 14, 2018
If we win I will buy a McDouble for everyone who voted for us. https://t.co/062sS2FebG
Blessed to receive a offer from Michigan #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FE1d8haTXV— Ira Henry7️⃣8️⃣ (@IraHenry8) May 14, 2018
Day 1 of the NCAA Columbus Regional is in the books.— Michigan Golf (@umichgolf) May 14, 2018
Kyle Mueller opens with 73 (+2) & is tied for 18th ... plenty of golf left!
R1 Story: https://t.co/iMeTUTwq4y
Scoring: https://t.co/nPeo4XQuIU#GoBlue 〽️⛳️ pic.twitter.com/CT1yRjzolI
Congrats to @BrentNoseworthy & Chase Young on being named to the @Inside_Lacrosse Media All-America squads!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6h5Ckm5cuR— Michigan Lacrosse (@UMichLacrosse) May 14, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball to Play at Villanova Next Season in Title Game Rematch
• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Five-Star DL Commit Likely to see Coaches Twice in June
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Marvin Grant Narrowing Search, U-M Likely out
• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: What's the Plan at Viper?
• Adam Carriker, Omaha World-Herald: Will Scott Frost or Jim Harbaugh Reach the Big Ten Title Game First?
Question of the day
• Who would you most like to see Michigan face in next season's Big Ten/ACC Challenge?
You may enter your responses here.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook