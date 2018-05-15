Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 15

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan will play at Villanova next season in the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games.
AP Images

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Michigan will be laser-focused going into that game. I also like the fact they’re going to East Lansing to play it in front of MSU’s fans. I know Michigan State is a great team, but I’ll just say I like Michigan’s chances in that game — a lot."
— Lansing radio host Tom Crawford on John Borton's Monday podcast, in regards to Michigan's game at Michigan State this fall.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball to Play at Villanova Next Season in Title Game Rematch

• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Five-Star DL Commit Likely to see Coaches Twice in June

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Marvin Grant Narrowing Search, U-M Likely out

• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: What's the Plan at Viper?

• Adam Carriker, Omaha World-Herald: Will Scott Frost or Jim Harbaugh Reach the Big Ten Title Game First?

Question of the day

• Who would you most like to see Michigan face in next season's Big Ten/ACC Challenge?

{{ article.author_name }}