"In high school, I scored a lot of touchdowns as a running back, and was always taught to give the ball straight to the ref and run back to the sideline. Once I got to college, Bo [Schembechler] asked my why I didn't celebrate more. I told him how I was taught not to, and how it's about the team, and not about me. Bo came back and said, ‘Well you’ve got 10 other guys working their tails off to get you in the end zone, so start celebrating more!’"

— Former Michigan star receiver John Kolesar on Tuesday's "Attack Each day" podcast.