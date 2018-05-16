Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-16 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 16

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Rg1tjcfwzhvbwkubv5sj
It was revealed on Tuesday that Michigan will play at Villanova next season on Nov. 14.
Michigan Basketball Twitter Account

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"In high school, I scored a lot of touchdowns as a running back, and was always taught to give the ball straight to the ref and run back to the sideline. Once I got to college, Bo [Schembechler] asked my why I didn't celebrate more. I told him how I was taught not to, and how it's about the team, and not about me. Bo came back and said, ‘Well you’ve got 10 other guys working their tails off to get you in the end zone, so start celebrating more!’"
— Former Michigan star receiver John Kolesar on Tuesday's "Attack Each day" podcast.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Two More Michigan Basketball Non-Conference Games Revealed for Next Season

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Contract Extension in the Works for Beilein

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: D.J. Carton is now Among the Elite

• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: QB Cade McNamara Goes in Depth on Elite 11

• ESPN: AD Says he Wants Jim Harbaugh at Michigan Until he Retires

• John Taylor, NBC Sports: Police Close Investigation Into Threatening Tweets Directed at Jim Harbaugh — no Charges Filed, no Arrests Made

Question of the day

• It was announced yesterday that Michigan's 2018-19 basketball season will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 6, against Norfolk State, three days before the typical starting date of Veterans Day — what are your thoughts on the college basketball season now starting earlier than usual?

You may enter your responses here.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}