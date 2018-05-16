The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 16
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
Michigan star big man Moritz Wagner stroking 3s here in Chicago. One of the draft’s better stretch bigs at 6-11. Always impressed with his motor and enthusiasm for the game. pic.twitter.com/BZg1KbOhGZ— Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) May 15, 2018
The great Anthony Carter caught a touchdown or two for @umichfootball.#TouchdownTuesday pic.twitter.com/yPD86UENLl— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) May 15, 2018
VOTE: EYBL Atlanta Best Performance 🏀— D1 Circuit (@D1Circuit) May 15, 2018
🚀 Rocket Watts went OFF on Sunday morning, dropping 20 points in the first nine minutes en route to this ridiculous stat line:
43 PTS (12-13 FT, 7 3PTM), 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL
VOTE ⬇️https://t.co/5YNbecGnjV @kingJay79 @TheFamily_bball
Football season is coming.... pic.twitter.com/0ZyVrrITSs— angelique (@chengelis) May 16, 2018
Happy birthday to U-M alum @DesmondHoward! 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/J8GfkLn9oU— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) May 15, 2018
ICYMI: Myles Hinton, nationally-ranked football O-lineman and incredible sketch artist, adds another notable accomplishment to the list. This weekend, Myles claimed the State Champion title for the discus throw in the Track & Field tournament. GAC Boys team placed 8th overall. pic.twitter.com/6fMF9lqb85— GACSpartans (@GACSpartans) May 15, 2018
Transformation.. My 4th grade yearbook photo😂 #Goblue pic.twitter.com/4s2LTYfHGC— Gabriel Newburg (@Gabe_Newburg) May 15, 2018
What y’all think??? #GoBlue 〽️〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/ky3g4jZXp8— T R E N T E J O N E S🥀 (@trentejones01) May 15, 2018
Blessed to say that I’ve received an offer to play football for the University of Michigan! Thank you @4Warinner and @CoachJim4UM for this opportunity! pic.twitter.com/kUY5hyeBQX— Andrew Gentry (@a_gentry75) May 15, 2018
Bless to receive my 3rd Division 1 Offer from Michigan University. #GoBlue 🔵🏈 @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/ajIRn5tdod— LaMareon James 🎈 (@lamareon_james) May 15, 2018
Blessed to say I received my 5th offer from THE University of Michigan! #GoBlue @RecruitingHSHS @CoachWash56 @CoachJim4UM @804Varsity @RivalsFriedman @BjMitchell84 pic.twitter.com/iKcMmQqUuG— Malcolm Greene (@airmgreene) May 15, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Two More Michigan Basketball Non-Conference Games Revealed for Next Season
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Contract Extension in the Works for Beilein
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: D.J. Carton is now Among the Elite
• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: QB Cade McNamara Goes in Depth on Elite 11
• ESPN: AD Says he Wants Jim Harbaugh at Michigan Until he Retires
• John Taylor, NBC Sports: Police Close Investigation Into Threatening Tweets Directed at Jim Harbaugh — no Charges Filed, no Arrests Made
Question of the day
• It was announced yesterday that Michigan's 2018-19 basketball season will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 6, against Norfolk State, three days before the typical starting date of Veterans Day — what are your thoughts on the college basketball season now starting earlier than usual?
You may enter your responses here.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook