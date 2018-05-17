The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 17
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
"It's LAUREL!"— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) May 16, 2018
"Nah man, it's YANNY!" pic.twitter.com/f5zXhlv7H7
NIKE EYBL Atlanta: Offensive Player of the Session 🏀— D1 Circuit (@D1Circuit) May 17, 2018
Rocket Watts put on a 4-game bucket show during the third session for The Family Detroit 🚀
29.8 PPG
48.6% FG
47.7% 3PT
92.9% FT
READ ➡️ https://t.co/2trOqd6rG9 pic.twitter.com/YC4ZRQxSlb
The untold story about the great jobs Harbaugh & Beilein are doing academically. UM FB is surpassing Stanford and joining the ranks of Northwestern academically.— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) May 16, 2018
UM leads state DI schools in NCAA academic awards https://t.co/IKZMlf3ziZ via @detroitnews
The #Michigan coaches have handed out more than 40 offers this month. There are just under two weeks left in the evaluation period before the quiet period hits on June 1.— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) May 16, 2018
For the SEVENTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR, Michigan Basketball has earned an APR Public Recognition Award from the NCAA, scoring in the top 10% of teams nationally.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 16, 2018
MORE INFO » https://t.co/AxGBoh33S6 #GoBlue #STUDENTAthletes pic.twitter.com/WRScltmJMi
“A successful man is one who can lay a firm foundation with the bricks others have thrown at him” #〽️otivate pic.twitter.com/DjHiAV7b34— Alfonso Smith † (@FonzoRB29) May 16, 2018
Romeo Weems (@romeo_weems_0 ) had 19 points, 6 reb... https://t.co/ifpPp0pG94— EGBeGreat 🚀 (@EricGetsBuckets) May 16, 2018
Thanks to God, my mom, coach Redd and the coaches at granby I’m blessed to say I’ve received my 10th offer from the university of Michigan 〽️🙏🏾#GoBlue Ⓜ️@reddblaze7333 pic.twitter.com/o6fycoelfI— KaTron Evans (@ColtBoyKayy) May 16, 2018
True blessing to receive my 12th offer to university of Michigan 🙏🏾❤️ @UMichFootball @UMich @CoachJim4UM @Hard2bWarriors pic.twitter.com/VhsBXZ9gAZ— Eric McDaniels (@Fatss2crazy) May 16, 2018
Just received a Scholarship Offer from The University of Michigan〽️🔵 #BigBlue @CoachJim4UM pic.twitter.com/PdQnI2CXZf— Justin Flowe Jr. (@justin_flowe) May 16, 2018
Blessed and humbled to receive an offer from the University of Michigan. Thanks @4Warinner fo visiting Rockhurst Today. #GoBlue @UMGoBlog pic.twitter.com/yCDp5shJsa— Danielson Ike (@danielson_ike) May 16, 2018
Hey Stillwater ... here comes 〽️️⛳️— Michigan Golf (@umichgolf) May 16, 2018
After an impressive 66 (-5), Kyle Mueller's 208 (-5) performance helps him WIN the NCAA Columbus Regional & advance to the NCAA Finals at Karsten Creek.
Live Scoring: https://t.co/nPeo4XQuIU#GoBlue 〽️⛳️ pic.twitter.com/yRhUZagkmb
CONGRATULATIONS to Kendall Brewer, recognized as Co-@bigten Athlete of the Year! #RowBlue— Michigan Rowing (@umichrowing) May 16, 2018
MORE » https://t.co/BtwrWNEdRa pic.twitter.com/9ljja56q8r
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wednesday Thoughts: Beilein's Extension, Manuel on his Coaches and More
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football led Nation in Attendance, TV Ratings and Viewers in 2017
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Bigger, Stronger Brandon Peters had a Good Spring
• Detroit News: U-M Leads State D1 Schools in NCAA Academic Awards
• Angelique Chengelis, Detroit News: U-M Police Closes Case on Ex-Player's Threatening Tweets
• Brendan Reilly, VU Hoops: Michigan Tells Villanova, 'Thank you, sir, may I Have Another?'
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook