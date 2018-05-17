Ticker
May 17, 2018

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 17

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan football led the nation in attendance, TV ratings and viewers in 2017.

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I’d have to say my interest in Michigan is about a seven or eight. I like them a lot and grew up a fan — it was mostly Michigan for me when I was younger. A lot of guys I know are actually there, like [sophomore linebacker] Josh Ross. There’s always been a closeness, and Michigan has just always been there for me."
— Class of 2020 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High inside linebacker Cornell Wheeler.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wednesday Thoughts: Beilein's Extension, Manuel on his Coaches and More

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football led Nation in Attendance, TV Ratings and Viewers in 2017

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Bigger, Stronger Brandon Peters had a Good Spring

• Detroit News: U-M Leads State D1 Schools in NCAA Academic Awards

• Angelique Chengelis, Detroit News: U-M Police Closes Case on Ex-Player's Threatening Tweets

• Brendan Reilly, VU Hoops: Michigan Tells Villanova, 'Thank you, sir, may I Have Another?'

