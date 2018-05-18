The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 18
U-M on TV
What: Michigan vs. Notre Dame (in Lexington, Ky.)
Sport: Softball
When: 12:00 p.m.
Channel: ESPN2
What: Michigan at Purdue
Sport: Baseball
When: 7:00 p.m.
Channel: BTN
Tweets of the day
#TBT— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) May 17, 2018
Throwing it back to 2013, when two fantastic @B1GMBBall players met at the basket to end a frantic rivalry matchup.
@_THardJR got the big block, and @umichbball got the W: pic.twitter.com/THJN9aP40e
Mulch Madness at the Beilein Residence today 15 yards of Mulch delivered In just over 2 hrs the huge pile was gone and put in the beds Thx to Austin , Isaiah , Jon , Jordan , Drew, Zach and Nolan Loved working side by side with these guys again #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XalInNCGo6— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) May 17, 2018
Actual footage of @_TyRogers_ dropping the Paris video on your timelines pic.twitter.com/zy1VSzFHi3— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) May 17, 2018
Important to remember Harbaugh rejuvenated struggling #1 overall pick Alex Smith’s career and launched Colin Kaepernick’s after doing so in college for Andrew Luck and Josh Johnson! https://t.co/jvyi2upGFy— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) May 17, 2018
Seen this on the Facebook. All I know is “Party In the EndZone” up in SB. Loved that atmosphere there. #TBT #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/p8BTrNJm6W— Roy Roundtree (@WRTreezy) May 17, 2018
Lavert Hill was dominant across the route tree no matter what route he was targeted on last season pic.twitter.com/Ppa8BhykRJ— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 17, 2018
Like if you're excited for @JakeButtTE's debut.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 17, 2018
RT if you're really, really excited. pic.twitter.com/JYBNzv0BUk
Work hard & surround yourself with great people and good things will happen !— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) May 17, 2018
So excited to receive an offer from the University of Michigan! pic.twitter.com/q4N6jFU1Do— Jack Miller (@2jackmiller) May 17, 2018
Extremely excited to receive another Huge offer from The University Of Michigan!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/y2O9V6Zk2a— Dallas Fincher (@Dallas72D) May 17, 2018
Headlines
