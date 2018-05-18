Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 18

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School four-star running back Kenny McIntosh is ranked as the No. 99 player in the country.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

U-M on TV

What: Michigan vs. Notre Dame (in Lexington, Ky.)

Sport: Softball

When: 12:00 p.m.

Channel: ESPN2



What: Michigan at Purdue

Sport: Baseball

When: 7:00 p.m.

Channel: BTN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I’ve been watching [former U-M and current Denver Broncos tight end] Jake Butt since I was in fifth grade, and have thought about being a Michigan tight end ever since then."
— Class of 2020 Akron (Ohio) Hoban tight end Caden Clark.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Where Things Stand

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Top 100 RB Kenny McIntosh in Holding Pattern With U-M

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Mike Wroblewski With John Borton

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: 2020 Tight end Caden Clark Reveals U-M in his top Five

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Braiden McGregor Could end up a Wolverine

• Tim Staudt, WILX.com: In my View 5/17/18: Harbaugh Honored at Dinner in Toledo

