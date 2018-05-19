Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-19 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 19

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Mock drafts have Moe Wagner as a late first/early second round pick.
AP Images

U-M on TV

What: Michigan at Purdue

Sport: Baseball

When: 1:00 p.m.

Channel: BTN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Coach [Jim] Harbaugh always tells me to keep working, because I’m just average right now. I think I needed to hear him say that. He told me to make sure I never get too big of a head."
— Class of 2020 Oak Park (Mich.) High four-star offensive guard Justin Rogers.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Justin Rogers Reveals Tentative Decision Date

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Moe Wagner Moving up Draft Boards

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 hot Board — Athlete

• Jason Hall, SECCountry.com: Sports Illustrated Analyst Believes Shea Patterson 'was Going to Lose' Starting QB job at Ole Miss Prior to Transferring

• Hornets.com: 2018 NBA Draft Combine: Moritz Wagner — 5/18/18

Question of the day

• Is there a specific team you'd like to see draft Moe Wagner in June's NBA draft?

{{ article.author_name }}