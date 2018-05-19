The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 19
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
U-M on TV
What: Michigan at Purdue
Sport: Baseball
When: 1:00 p.m.
Channel: BTN
Tweets of the day
I’d say this was a productive week @moritz_weasley #More✌️come https://t.co/pT0IXwFpUz— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) May 19, 2018
https://t.co/beJh5bQVMK— Dave's Joint (@daves_joint) May 18, 2018
Check out the article on @JG3_____, New York State's all-time scoring leader with 3,306 career points and its reigning @Gatorade Player of the Year out of Glens Falls High School in Glens Falls, NY. Girard currently holds 25 D-1 offers. pic.twitter.com/1ZPsn7hltp
Waiting for this 📸 shoot... hanging with the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ULZXnXHsZz— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) May 18, 2018
JOE GIRARD DOES THIS ✔️ @JG3_____ @TheCityRocks pic.twitter.com/ebN4dg3MGb— Overtime (@overtime) May 19, 2018
Congrats to our family member @thejalenwilson jalen Wilson on his invites to Pangos all American camp and NBA top 100 camp pic.twitter.com/JC4IWloV1K— YGC36 Basketball (@YGC36hoops) May 19, 2018
Bidding is going crazy to be the @umichbball girl or boy for the 2018-19 season! You don't have to attend the gala to win - visit https://t.co/pihWBOvlkR and check out Item #204! #DIPG #DIPGResearch #findacure #ChadTough #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/phzsLFb6qK— ChadTough Foundation (@chadtough) May 18, 2018
Go get em’ rook! pic.twitter.com/fgew1uaKtQ— Maurice Hurst Jr (@mohurstjr) May 19, 2018
Hey Michigan how about next time you ask me if you can use my likeness! pic.twitter.com/EcA8bc3Div— RoadWarriorAnimal (@RWAnimal) May 18, 2018
Postgame report from today's NCAA Regional opener. Wolverines will look to stay calm, focus on the simple in tomorrow's elimination game. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Cv9ZHnxIXQ— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 19, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Justin Rogers Reveals Tentative Decision Date
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Moe Wagner Moving up Draft Boards
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 hot Board — Athlete
• Jason Hall, SECCountry.com: Sports Illustrated Analyst Believes Shea Patterson 'was Going to Lose' Starting QB job at Ole Miss Prior to Transferring
• Hornets.com: 2018 NBA Draft Combine: Moritz Wagner — 5/18/18
Question of the day
• Is there a specific team you'd like to see draft Moe Wagner in June's NBA draft?
You may enter your responses here.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook