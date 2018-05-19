What: Michigan at Purdue

I’d say this was a productive week @moritz_weasley #More ✌️come https://t.co/pT0IXwFpUz

https://t.co/beJh5bQVMK Check out the article on @JG3_____ , New York State's all-time scoring leader with 3,306 career points and its reigning @Gatorade Player of the Year out of Glens Falls High School in Glens Falls, NY. Girard currently holds 25 D-1 offers. pic.twitter.com/1ZPsn7hltp

Waiting for this 📸 shoot... hanging with the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ULZXnXHsZz

JOE GIRARD DOES THIS ✔️ @JG3_____ @TheCityRocks pic.twitter.com/ebN4dg3MGb

Congrats to our family member @thejalenwilson jalen Wilson on his invites to Pangos all American camp and NBA top 100 camp pic.twitter.com/JC4IWloV1K

Bidding is going crazy to be the @umichbball girl or boy for the 2018-19 season! You don't have to attend the gala to win - visit https://t.co/pihWBOvlkR and check out Item #204! #DIPG #DIPGResearch #findacure #ChadTough #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/phzsLFb6qK

Go get em’ rook! pic.twitter.com/fgew1uaKtQ

Hey Michigan how about next time you ask me if you can use my likeness! pic.twitter.com/EcA8bc3Div

Postgame report from today's NCAA Regional opener. Wolverines will look to stay calm, focus on the simple in tomorrow's elimination game. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Cv9ZHnxIXQ

"Coach [Jim] Harbaugh always tells me to keep working, because I’m just average right now. I think I needed to hear him say that. He told me to make sure I never get too big of a head."

• Is there a specific team you'd like to see draft Moe Wagner in June's NBA draft?

You may enter your responses here.