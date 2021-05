The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 19

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

— 2022 Colorado OL Kaden Weatherby on Michigan co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore

“I think he made an easy transition from the tight end spot to the offensive line spot. He’s just a really cool dude. I think it’s a good fit for him.”

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts



• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook