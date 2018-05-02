The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 2
Tweets of the day
Michigan Wolverines in Paris: Day Four— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 1, 2018
DAILY LOG » https://t.co/G0nukb9Wir#GoBlue | #BonjourBlue pic.twitter.com/HdF9jKyBpp
An awesome morning walking and sharing time with teammates and alums during the Scavenger Hunt in Montmartre.#BonjourBlue pic.twitter.com/VkDJfYqJlH— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 1, 2018
Serve the City!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 1, 2018
A group of Wolverines spent time playing games with refugees in the northern part of Paris while other players and staff prepared and delivered food to the homeless.#BonjourBlue pic.twitter.com/KU4QDUSJBk
It's great to be a Michigan Wolverine!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 1, 2018
Attacking the day in Montmartre 🇫🇷#BonjourBlue pic.twitter.com/EHsCo4yZbz
.@UMichFootball prepared and delivered food to the homeless through Serve the City - Paris.#BonjourBlue pic.twitter.com/AgDLwewn8D— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 1, 2018
Commitment Time coming soon...This is my Top Five: Stanford🌲, Clemson🐅, Notre Dame☘️🌈, Michigan〽️, Northwestern🐱 pic.twitter.com/f9KqU7tGXl— Aeneas (@aeneas_dicosmo) May 1, 2018
Congrats to Kyle Mueller earning All-B1G First Team for the 1⃣-2⃣-3⃣ straight year!— Michigan Golf (@umichgolf) May 1, 2018
✔️ 2nd Wolverine with 👌 first team accolades (Michael Harris)
✔️ 1st Wolverine to earn 4⃣ All-B1G honors 👀
Details: https://t.co/1512lWJshr#GoBlue 〽️️⛳️ pic.twitter.com/3V1xRLjqg8
And the award for best jersey swap goes to @AaronBDesigns from @UMichFootball #trenchawards🏆 pic.twitter.com/PvQVlT7WCs— Trenches (@trenches_) May 1, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: U-M in France, Day Five: Don Brown's Legend Grows ... Next Trip in the Works
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh, Others Discuss What France Trip Means to Them
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in France, Day Four Diary: Lots of Football Talk
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in France: Grant Newsome Feeling Good, Getting Good News
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Sweet 16: April Edition
• James Hawkins, Detroit News: Report: Matthews, Wagner Invited to NBA Combine
