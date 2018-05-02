"I love that Coach Harbaugh does this. He took some grief for it last year, when he 'subjected the team to more football.' I talked to [fifth-year senior defensive end] Chase Winovich at the Eiffel Tower the first day here, and he said he told Coach he appreciated this whole thing so much, and it only inspired him to work harder. He said it shows him the opportunities that are out there. I don’t understand how anybody could be critical of this."

— ESPN college football analyst Marty Smith on the Harbaughs' "Attack Each day" podcast.