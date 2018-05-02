Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-02 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 2

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ctzs7m2jciol2iuxc4ex
Michigan visited the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Paris on Tuesday.
Chris Balas

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I love that Coach Harbaugh does this. He took some grief for it last year, when he 'subjected the team to more football.' I talked to [fifth-year senior defensive end] Chase Winovich at the Eiffel Tower the first day here, and he said he told Coach he appreciated this whole thing so much, and it only inspired him to work harder. He said it shows him the opportunities that are out there. I don’t understand how anybody could be critical of this."
— ESPN college football analyst Marty Smith on the Harbaughs' "Attack Each day" podcast.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: U-M in France, Day Five: Don Brown's Legend Grows ... Next Trip in the Works

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh, Others Discuss What France Trip Means to Them

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in France, Day Four Diary: Lots of Football Talk

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football in France: Grant Newsome Feeling Good, Getting Good News

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Sweet 16: April Edition

• James Hawkins, Detroit News: Report: Matthews, Wagner Invited to NBA Combine

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}