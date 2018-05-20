The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 20
Tweets of the day
Final 5 🙏🏾 Decision coming Tuesday May 22 pic.twitter.com/j4RhE7A4T9— Romeo Weems (@romeo_weems_0) May 19, 2018
"He's a great man. He's helped me a lot the last couple years of my life. I'm very grateful to have him, and the entire program behind my back."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 19, 2018
- @moritz_weasley on @JohnBeilein & @umichbball pic.twitter.com/S3lCfiV6Tl
Honor and pleasure Talking with my man @CoachLesMiles about some old SEC battles when I was at Kentucky #Memories #Legacies— Alfonso Smith † (@FonzoRB29) May 19, 2018
#〽️otivate pic.twitter.com/5Ix3G9arlG
Giving Credit When Credits Due !! Top 7 #NationalChristianAcademy! pic.twitter.com/2FAPW4wa8y— William Harrod (@Omertawill_) May 19, 2018
Charla Matthews working out in Denver on Tuesday. https://t.co/YfezEvHPFk— Dylan Burkhardt (@umhoops) May 20, 2018
My answer when someone ask if I have a girlfriend 😂 https://t.co/JfZN9kxLEJ— David DeJulius (@DavidDejulius) May 19, 2018
#Mood 👀— Rashan A. Gary ™ (@RashanAGary) May 19, 2018
Working out, eating right, got me like...
#275 #Quicker #Faster #Stronger #MichiganFootball #RahGary #GoBlue3 pic.twitter.com/8NGH5EVNRy
5 ⭐️ DJ Carton & @QuadCityElite take on LOADED @PhenomUniverse 2020 at #NY2LAInvitational2K18— Movement Hoops (@MovementHoops) May 19, 2018
Jalen Johnson, Jamari Sibley, Reece Beekman, Des Polk & MORE‼️👀🔥
FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: https://t.co/kpGNsJ12P6@ny2lasports @NY2LASPORTSTV pic.twitter.com/REpzk7vuYv
DJ Carton and Jermaine Hamlin combine for 27 pts for @QuadCityElite in their W over All In Athletics #NY2LAInvitational2K18 @ny2lasports pic.twitter.com/9o6Wjgl2oD— Movement Hoops (@MovementHoops) May 20, 2018
Get it jumpin' like two-three!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/lzHXuzjk0R— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) May 19, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: New 2019 DB Target?
• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Dallas Fincher 'Shocked' to Receive U-M Offer
• The Detroit News: MSU, U-M in Final Five for New Haven's Romeo Weems
• Angelique Chengelis, Detroit News: Woodson: U-M not Emphasizing Ohio State Game Enough
• Dan Lyons, TheSpun: Michigan Legend is not Happy With how Program Approaches Ohio State Game
