"To be quite honest, I really feel like over the years — in recent years — there hasn’t been the emphasis I’m used to seeing being put on that game. Every game has been on the same level as that one, and that’s not the way we were brought up — that’s not the way we were raised around here. And we had no shame in saying it."

— Charles Woodson at the ChadTough event on Saturday, in regards to the Michigan/Ohio State game.