basketball

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 20

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

New Haven (Mich.) High four-star small forward Romeo Weems announced a final five of DePaul, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Oregon.
Paul Konyndyk

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"To be quite honest, I really feel like over the years — in recent years — there hasn’t been the emphasis I’m used to seeing being put on that game. Every game has been on the same level as that one, and that’s not the way we were brought up — that’s not the way we were raised around here. And we had no shame in saying it."
— Charles Woodson at the ChadTough event on Saturday, in regards to the Michigan/Ohio State game.

Headlines

• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: New 2019 DB Target?

• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Dallas Fincher 'Shocked' to Receive U-M Offer

• The Detroit News: MSU, U-M in Final Five for New Haven's Romeo Weems

• Angelique Chengelis, Detroit News: Woodson: U-M not Emphasizing Ohio State Game Enough

• Dan Lyons, TheSpun: Michigan Legend is not Happy With how Program Approaches Ohio State Game

---

