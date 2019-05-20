News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 20

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

He played 20 years in the NBA. He has experience. He has relationships. There are things that you can't buy from what Juwan Howard would bring to this program. High school, college and pro, he's the best guy
— Jimmy King

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Coaching Search, Sunday Update: Momentum Builds

• Brandon Brown, Braiden McGregor

• Austin Fox, Patterson Can Make U-M History Next Year If He Replicates His 2018 Stats

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: TE Cane Berrong Hot On Radar

• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: In Michigan basketball's coach search, winning shouldn't be top priority


