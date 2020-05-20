The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 20
Tweets of the day
1997 michigan football 32 NFL players (245 yrs cumulative years playing in NFL)— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) May 20, 2020
13 players that had 10+ yr NFL careers https://t.co/5sDRsUPTvi
This team is the reason I tag most of my tweets with #JustWin. We had one goal all year long. @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/TaWL4NgUuU— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) May 20, 2020
.@UMichFootball defense had five players drafted last month but it returns plenty of NFL talent, including EDGE Kwity Paye (@KwityPaye_19) and CB Ambry Thomas (@Tavonn_). Both Paye and Thomas are near top of 2021 @seniorbowl board at their positions. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/Jdy35HuyeY— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) May 19, 2020
4️⃣➕8️⃣ 🔙🔜 #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/TTsOJ0envY— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) May 19, 2020
“He was a major help. Luckily he has a relationship with (Kansas City) coach (Andy) Reid, and I was fortunate enough to get a call. I don't think I would have gotten that call without him" --Former UM QB Shea Patterson said he got a big assist from Jim Harbaugh landing w KC https://t.co/S8KIzYvLTH— angelique (@chengelis) May 19, 2020
#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yyM6YAUOmq— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) May 19, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan! Thanks to Coach Juwan Howard and the staff! #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/JUEuZjnKOD— Peyton Watson (@peytonfromlb) May 20, 2020
Breaking: Tom Brady, Bucs players take the field at Tampa’s Berkeley Prep: exclusive photos https://t.co/QggyHKypdB— Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) May 19, 2020
Last Thursday, on May 14th (the best day of the year every year), we handed out our annual team awards at our first ever virtual team banquet. Here are the recipients.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) May 19, 2020
RELEASE: https://t.co/ESQOlWhz0O pic.twitter.com/go96meBPTd
Check out top Michigan running back target Cass Tech’s Donovan Edwards sporting a Michigan shirt while working out today. The #1 priority for the Wolverines in the class of 2021. pic.twitter.com/Wxvj9Axopa— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) May 20, 2020
Rivals100 LB Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) going through drills. Huge Michigan target. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Mg1Q3qND9s— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 19, 2020
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Wake Forest Transfer Chaundee Brown Picks U-M
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: A Wake Forest Insider Analyzes What Michigan Is Getting In Chaundee Brown
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Washington AD 'Working On Plan' For Game Against Michigan
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Isaiah Livers Updates NBA Possibility
• Angelique Chengelis, The Detroit News: Former Michigan star Patterson motivated by undrafted path to achieve NFL success
