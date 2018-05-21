Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 21

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan Softball Twitter Account

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Beyond impressive: The ChadTough Foundation raised $30 million to establish the Chad Carr Pediatric Brain Tumor Center at the University of Michigan, an initiative to advance research and treatment for children with brain cancer."
— ESPN analyst and U-M alum Adam Schefter.

Headlines

• TheWolverine Staff: Michigan Football and Basketball: Sunday Night Chat

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Rivals Camp Chicago Recap

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Recruits React to Trip to France

• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: DE Bryce Mostella Surprised by U-M Offer

• The Detroit News: U-M Softball Ousted by Notre Dame in NCAA Regional

• Trevor Woods, Maize N Brew: Millions Raised at ChadTough Gala: Roast of Lloyd Carr, Woodson Talks Ohio State, Harbaugh Throws Footballs Into Crowd

• The Detroit News: Woodson Likes Patterson's 'Playmaking Ability'

Question of the day

• Are David Long and Lavert Hill the best cornerback duo in the country?

