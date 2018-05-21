Beyond impressive: The ChadTough Foundation raised $30 million to establish the Chad Carr Pediatric Brain Tumor Center at the University of Michigan, an initiative to advance research and treatment for children with brain cancer.

Committed to the Army All American Bowl🌟 Dream come true💯 pic.twitter.com/CYYCVkciN7

Checking in at the Under Amour @AllAmericaGame Camp. #UAALLAMERICA

Congrats to Wolverine alum Jon Merrill and the @GoldenKnights on advancing to the #StanleyCup Final! #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/h6ST8wqYkF

Some talent returns in Michigan as well in the secondary pic.twitter.com/I124FWQzB3

• Are David Long and Lavert Hill the best cornerback duo in the country?

